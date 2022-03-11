Nadal Gives Honest Verdict On Zverev's Raquet-smashing Tirade; 'He Realised He Was Wrong'

Rafael Nadal is currently taking part in the Indian Wells Masters and during his press conference with the media, the Australian Open Champion opened up about ATP's decision to suspend Alexander Zverev for his actions during the Mexican Open this year.

While talking about the suspension, Rafael Nadal said, “I like him. I wish him all the very best he knows that he was wrong and he recognized that’s a positive thing.”

On ATP letting off Zverev for his outburst, he went on to say, “If we are not able to penalize these attitudes in a little stronger way, then we as players will feel stronger and stronger.”

Nadal on Zverev.



"I like him (...) I wish him all the very best (...) he knows that he was wrong and he recognized (...) that's a positive thing"



But..."If we are not able to penalize these attitudes in a little stronger way, then we as players will feel stronger and stronger" pic.twitter.com/QivWsnA2Pn — José Morgado (@josemorgado) March 10, 2022

ATP verdict on Alexander Zverev's Racquet-smashing incident

Alexander Zverev's action at the ATP 500 Mexican Open saw him getting a suspension from the ATP for his actions. The German vented out his frustration by smashing his racket against the chair umpire after losing the round-of-16 doubles match at the Mexican Open.

His actions saw him getting expelled from the tournament and also being fined a total of $40,000 for verbal abuse and unsportsmanlike conduct. He also forfeited full prize money of $31,570 (singles and doubles), as well as all ATP Rankings points from the event.

As per the information available on the ATP website, the fine and suspension of Alexander Zverev would be withheld on the condition that if the player does not incur a further Code Violation during a probation period ending 22 February 2023 (one year from the incident) that results in a fine:

Unsportsmanlike Conduct based upon an act, such as disrespectful or aggressive behaviour directed towards an official, opponent, spectator, or other person during or upon conclusion of a match

Verbal or Physical Abuse of an official, opponent, spectator, or any other person while on-court or on-site

If the conditions are met, the penalties will be formally dismissed following the completion of the probation period. If the conditions are not met, the penalties will be invoked after any appeal process is exhausted.

As per ATP Rules, players' major offenses are determined solely by ATP’s Senior Vice President of Rules & Competition, and independently of ATP Management and Board. Zverev has until Friday, 11th March to appeal against the outcome of the investigation.