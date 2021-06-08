Nadal Not The Focus As Schwartzman Wants To Concentrate On Own Game Ahead Of QF Clash

How do you prepare to play and defeat perhaps the best player to have ever graced a clay court? That is the exact question that 28-year-old Diego Schwartzman will be hoping to answer before he takes on 20-time Grand Slam champion, 13-time French Open winner and currently the 4-time defending champion Rafael Nadal in his quarter-final game on Wednesday. Scheduled to take place at the prestigious Court Phillippe-Chatrier at around 5:00 PM IST, this matchup is one that all players in the draw hope to avoid so early in the competition.

Diego Schwartzman pitted against Nadal in QF draw

However, left with no option, it seems that Diego Schwartzman has come up with an answer to his problem. Having last played Nadal at the Roland Garros semi-finals last year, memories of his straight-set loss will be fresh in the youngster's memory. Not shy about admitting that he had a herculean task ahead of him, Schwartzman said that his only plan was to concentrate on his own game, rather than on Rafa's.

“I think at the beginning of every match against Rafa, you have to walk on the court thinking [about] winning the match, to have opportunities, to get opportunities,” Schwartzman said. “It is important to think about something else and not think about Rafa on the other side of the net. If you think about the four, five hours you are going to play, if you think about everything about Rafa in Roland Garros, he's very difficult to play" he added. “You have to go on court, think about the tactics, think about how to play your best game".

Diego Schwartzman ranking

The Diego Schwartzman ranking is currently at No.10. His highest ever ATP ranking came at the end of 2020, when he hit No.8.

Rafael Nadal vs Schwartzman prediction

With a significant 10-1 head to head advantage over the Argentine youngster and just in general as one of the greatest - if not the greatest - clay-court players ever, Rafael Nadal will be the favourite to win this game. While Schwartzman, with his sole win against Rafa at the Italian Open 2020, proved that he has it in him to defeat the World No.3, his record against the King of Clay has otherwise remained poor. Considering that five of their six clay court encounters have gone Nadal's way, our Rafael Nadal vs Schwartzman prediction favours a straight-set win for the Spaniard.

French Open 2021: Where to watch the Nadal vs Schwartzman live stream in India

The Nadal vs Schwartzman match will be available and telecast live on the Star Sports Select 1/2 channels in India. For fans wondering how to watch French Open 2021 live in India, some games of the Slam, including the Nadal vs Schwartzman live stream should be available on the Disney+Hotstar website and app with a subscription. French Open 2021 updates and live scores will be available on the social media handles and website of the tournament as well as on the ATP and WTA social media/websites.

Image Credits: Diego Schwartzman Twitter