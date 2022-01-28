Nadal On Reaching 29th Major Final In Aus Open; 'Never Thought About Another Chance'

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal reached the final of the 2022 Australian Open after defeating Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the semi-final clash on Friday. Nadal took two hours and 55 minutes to beat Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. Nadal will now play his 29th Major final on Sunday. After registering a record-breaking triumph over Berrettini, Nadal said he never thought he would get a second chance to win the Australian Open in 2022.

"For me, it’s all about the Australian Open more than anything else. It is just an amazing event that as I said a couple of days ago now, I have been a little bit unlucky in my career with some injuries. At times I play good finals against Novak in 2012 and Roger in 2017. I was lucky to win once in 2009 but I never thought about another chance in 2022. Just enjoy the victory today and after that try my best," Nadal said after winning his semi-final clash on Friday.

Throughout the match, Berrettini was hammering aces down the line, but Nadal did a good job of countering the Italian's powerful serves. Berrettini hit 14 aces, but his second-serve victory percentage was only 47 percent, compared to Nadal's 67 percent. Berrettini only managed to reach two break points, one of which he won. Nadal had eight break points in total, four of which he won. Despite an attempt at a comeback by winning the third set, Berrettini couldn't outclass Nadal. The Spaniard did a good job of retaining the fourth set and not allowing the momentum to go against him, which helped him win the match.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who won the Australian Open in 2009, will look to win his 21st Major title when he takes the Melbourne Park court on January 30.

Nadal in QF

Earlier, Nadal had defeated Denis Shapovalov to move to the semi-finals. Nadal beat Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 on Wednesday to win the quarter-final. The game between Nadal and Shapovalov witnessed some amazing shots, a stunning comeback, as well as a controversy. Nadal even suffered heatstroke during the match, which according to his coach, caused his level to drop significantly in the third and fourth sets. Nadal's coach revealed that the Spanish star lost 4 kgs of weight during the match.

Image: ATPTour/Twitter