Nadal Suffered Heatstroke & Lost 4 Kg After AUS Open SF Win Over Shapovalov, Claims Coach

In the quarterfinals of the ongoing Australian Open 2022, 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal managed to overcome a rejuvenated Denis Shapovalov to move on to the semifinals. The match ended with Nadal winning but not before Shapovalov made a huge comeback from two sets down, the scoreline at the end read 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 in favour of the Spaniard. Nadal's coach Carlos Moya has revealed that the 20-time Grand Slam champion suffered heatstroke during the match.

In a recent interaction with sports commentator Juanma Castaño, Moya said "If you saw the match, from the end of the second set Rafa’s level dropped. Physically speaking, we didn’t know what was wrong if the foot or something else. We realized it was a heat stroke, he doesn’t fare well in extreme heat and humidity. And we didn't expect this to happen after an hour and a half of playing. Then he didn't waste much energy in the third and fourth (set) and he was able to give his all in the fifth. Of course that 100% of the fifth was 40% or 50% of the first. But given the condition he gave everything, he actually weighed four kilos less after the match. Even with everything that he ate and drank during the match he lost four kilos. Such was the level of dehydration."

Nadal vs Shapovalov: Canadian so close to a stunning comeback

The Nadal vs Shapovalov Australian Open quarter-final match was one for the ages. It had it all, some amazing shots, a stunning comeback, and controversy. Shapovalov went down two sets early on as Nadal did really well to assert his dominance. The Spaniard led 6-3, 6-4 but Shapovalov was not done just yet. He took the game to Nadal and started smashing aces down the line. He took the third set after a series of games and an important break.

In the fourth set, Denis Shapovalov broke just when it was needed and it seemed that the momentum had completely shifted. But Nadal, with all his experience, did not panic and did sensationally well to hold on and turn the match around. He won the final set with ease and now will have a few days of rest ahead of his semifinal clash. Shapovalov hit 20 aces in the game and only five double faults. Nadal on the other hand could not get a grip on his serve as he hit eight aces and 11 double faults. Both the players only broke each other's serves a total of five times. They also won a maximum of three games in a row going to show just how close and intense the match was.

Image: AP