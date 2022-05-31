Nadal Vs Djokovic: A Look At All 9 French Open Encounters Between The Tennis Greats

French Open 2022 is set to feature a massive clash on Tuesday night as current world number one and reigning champion Novak Djokovic will take on 13-time Roland Garros winner Rafael Nadal in the quarter-final on Philippe-Chatrier. The game will begin no earlier than 12:15 AM IST on Wednesday, June 1.

Ahead of what promises to be an enthralling and nail-biting contest between two of the greatest players of our generation, here is a look at how the two have fared in all their nine French Open encounters.

Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic H2H record at French Open

Year Match Result Winner 2006 6-4, 6-4, RET Rafael Nadal 2007 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 Rafael Nadal 2008 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 Rafael Nadal 2012 6-4, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 Rafael Nadal 2013 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 6-7, 9-7 Rafael Nadal 2014 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4 Rafael Nadal 2015 7-5, 6-3, 6-1 Novak Djokovic 2020 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 Rafael Nadal 2021 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 Novak Djokovic

As seen in the table above, prior to the French Open 2022, the two have met each other on nine occasions in the past at this Grand Slam. Rafael Nadal has dominated the clashes between the two as he has won seven of their meetings, while Novak Djokovic has only managed to win twice. However, the Serbian's two wins have come in their last three meetings in France.

Nadal and Djokovic target further history at French Open 2022

Ahead of this blockbuster encounter, both former French Open champions will have history on their mind when they take to the Philippe-Chatrier court on Tuesday night. On one hand, Rafael Nadal will be looking to extend his historic run at the French Open by potentially winning a 14th title.

If he does achieve this feat, he would also win a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title, having already won the Australian Open earlier this year. On the other hand, Novak Djokovic will try his best to defeat the 'King of Clay,' with the hope that he would go on to win a record-equalling 21st Grand Slam and only his third title in Paris.