Nadal Vs Gasquet Prediction, H2H Stats And French Open 2021 Live Stream Details

13-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal will next take on hometown hero Richard Gasquet in the second round of the French Open 2021. The Nadal vs Gasquet match is estimated to begin at 9:00 PM local time (12:30 AM IST). Since the match is likely to end after 9:30 PM local time, fans are required to vacate the premises as a part of the Covid-19 curfew. However, fans can continue to watch Nadal vs Gasquet live from their homes. Here are the details of the Nadal vs Gasquet prediction, Nadal vs Gasquet h2h record, and details of where to watch French Open 2021 live in India.

Nadal vs Gasquet prediction and h2h record

Rafael Nadal is competing at the French Open 2021 with a clear goal in mind and that is winning the tournament. If the Spaniard were to win, it would be his 14th Roland Garros title and a 21st Grand Slam overall. With 21 Grand Slams, Nadal will overtake his longtime rival Roger Federer, who currently has 20 Grand Slams.

As for this tournament, Rafael Nadal arrives into this match on the back of a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 victory over 21-year old Alexei Popyrin in the first round. On the other hand, Richard Gasquet arrives into this match on the back of a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory over France's Hugo Gaston. The Nadal vs Gasquet h2h record is one of the most one-sided rivalries in tennis history as the Spaniard has never lost to the Frenchman in 16 meetings on the senior circuit.

The pair most recently met at Roland Garros in 2018 when the King of Clay cruised to victory with the loss of just seven games. Moreover, Nadal has also won 26 consecutive sets against Gasquet with the Frenchman last winning a set in 2008. Considering the Nadal vs Gasquet h2h record and the Spaniard's dominance on clay, our Nadal vs Gasquet prediction is a straight-sets win for Nadal.

How to watch Nadal vs Gasquet live in India? French Open live broadcast in India details

For fans wondering where to watch French Open 2021 live in India can do so on the Star Sports network. The French Open live broadcast in India is available on both Star Sports Select 1 and 2 SD/HD. Meanwhile, the French Open live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on JioTV. The Nadal vs Gasquet live scores and updates can be found on the ATP website and the social media handles of the ATP.