Nadal Vs Popyrin Live Stream: How To Watch French Open Live In India? Timings Revealed

World No 3 Rafael Nadal's bid to retain his Roland-Garros title begins on Tuesday when he faces Australia's Alexei Popyrin in Round 1 of the French Open 2021. Apart from retaining the crown the former World No 1 will also look to win his 21st Grand Slam title, a feat that no one else has achieved. Currently, he is tied at 20 Grand Slam titles with his fiercest rival Roger Federer. Here are the French Open 2021 live streaming details, how to watch French Open India TV Channel details and Nadal match time in India.

Nadal match time in India: What time will the match begin?

Nadal will come into the tournament after winning the Italian Open tournament last week. The 20-time Grand Slam Open winner won the final match against Novak Djokovic 5-7, 6-1,3-6. Alexei Popyrin on the other hand failed to go past the qualifying round of the Italian Open and the opening match at Roland-Garros against Nadal provides him with yet another major hurdle to progress in the tournament.

Coming to the timing of the Nadal vs Popyrin live match, fans can watch the action between these players at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, June 1. Currently, Nadal holds a 1-0 advantage in head to head meeting against Popyrin. Before the contest at Roland-Garros, both players faced each other at Madrid Masters this year. Nadal in that match went on to beat his opponent in straight sets 6-3,6-3.



Rafael Nadal French Open record

Coming to Rafael Nadal French Open record, the Spaniard is looking to win his 14th title at Roland-Garros. He has won the tournament between 2005-2008, 2010-2014 and 2017-2020. Nadal can seal a fifth successive French Open title for the second time in his illustrious career. The Spaniard can also extend his tally of winning one or more Slams in a single year for the 15th time. Nadal has maintained a 100% record in Roland-Garros finals, winning all 13 of them.

Nadal vs Popyrin live: French Open 2021 live streaming

The Nadal vs Popyrin live French Open match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Select 1/2 channels in India. Fans can also watch this match and the rest of the French Open 2021 live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar website and app with a subscription. French Open 2021 updates and live scores will be available on the social media handles and website of the tournament as well as on the ATP and WTA social media/websites.

