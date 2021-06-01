Nadal Vs Popyrin Live Stream: How To Watch French Open Live In UK And Europe?

Rafael Nadal's bid for the 21st Gram Slam title begins with a match against Australia's Alexei Popyrin in Round 1 of the French Open 2021. The Nadal vs Popyrin live match at Court Philippe-Chatrier will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, June 1. Here are the details of Nadal vs Popyrin live stream, Nadal French Open match UK time, French Open live in UK and French Open where to watch in Europe.

French Open 2021 tournament details

The French Open 2021 tournament began on Sunday, May 30 and will run until Sunday, June 13. The event was pushed back by a week due to various Covid-19 restrictions in line with government advice but has now gone ahead as planned. Meanwhile, the qualifying for French Open 2021 which began on Monday, May 24 ended on Friday, May 28.

French Open live in UK: What is Nadal French Open match UK time?

For fans wondering where to watch French Open live in UK can do so via the ITV Hub. The French Open live stream in UK can also be seen on the Eurosport player. Coming to Nadal French Open match UK time the match will start at GMT 3:00 PM. If fans are wondering about French Open where to watch in Europe, the matches will be shown on Eurosport. If fans in the UK are interested in having access to Eurosport Player, it costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

The Day 3⃣ action is underway!



Wherever you are in the world, here's where you can watch 📺#RolandGarros — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 1, 2021

Nadal vs Popyrin live stream

The Nadal vs Popyrin live French Open match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Select 1/2 channels in India. Fans can also watch Nadal vs Popyrin live stream and the rest of the French Open 2021 live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar website and app with a subscription. French Open 2021 updates and live scores will be available on the social media handles and website of the tournament as well as on the ATP and WTA social media/websites.

Rafael Nadal French Open record

Coming to Rafael Nadal French Open record, the Spaniard is looking to win his 14th title at Roland-Garros. He has won the tournament between 2005-2008, 2010-2014 and 2017-2020. Nadal can seal a fifth successive French Open title for the second time in his illustrious career. The Spaniard can also extend his tally of winning one or more Slams in a single year for the 15th time. Nadal has maintained a 100% record in Roland-Garros finals, winning all 13 of them.

Image: Rafael Nadal / Instagram