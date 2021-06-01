Nadal Vs Popyrin Live Stream: What Time Is Nadal's Match In USA, Canada & Where To Watch?

The 2nd Grand slam tournament of the year, i.e. the French Open got underway on Sunday and defending champion Rafael Nadal will be playing his first-round match against Australia's Alexei Popyrin on Tuesday, May 1. The Nadal vs Popyrin live match will get underway at the Philippe Chattrier at 7:30 PM IST. Here's a look at where to watch French Open live in USA, Where to watch French Open in Canada and what is the Nadal French Open match time in Brazil.

Nadal vs Popyrin live: Where to watch French Open live in USA?

For fans wondering where to watch Nadal vs Popyrin live French Open 2021 in the USA can do so on the Tennis Channel, the official broadcast channel in the USA at 10.00 AM ET. The French Open 2021 will also be available on select Bally Sports regional networks. Meanwhile, fans can also stream the French Open 2021 live on Peacock for free. And that is not it as fans in the USA can also cheer for their favourite tennis stars by watching the games live on the NBC Sports app.

The Day 3⃣ action is underway!



Wherever you are in the world, here's where you can watch 📺#RolandGarros — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 1, 2021

Nadal vs Popyrin live: Where to watch French Open in Canada?

Coming to the question about where to watch French Open in Canada, tennis fans can watch in Canada on Réseau des sports (RDS) and its sister English sports channel The Sports Network (TSN), the official channels for the French Open live telecast in Canada from 10.00 AM ET. Both channels offer paid streaming subscriptions as well.

Nadal French Open match time in Brazil

Coming to the Nadal French Open match time in Brazil, the match will begin at 11:00 AM local time. Coming to the live streaming of the match, the FFT has signed agreements with Globo and BandSports. BandSports, which has broadcast the tournament since 2013, will once again be showing it this year. Meanwhile, Globo, Brazil’s leading TV network – covering nearly 2,000 sporting events a year – will show matches from Roland-Garros on SporTV, the country’s leading pay channel.

Rafael Nadal French Open record

Coming to the Rafael Nadal French Open record, the Spaniard is looking to win his 14th title at Roland-Garros. He has won the tournament between 2005-2008, 2010-2014 and 2017-2020. Nadal can seal a fifth successive French Open title for the second time in his illustrious career. The Spaniard can also extend his tally of winning one or more Slams in a single year for the 15th time. Nadal has maintained a 100% record in Roland-Garros finals, winning all 13 of them.

