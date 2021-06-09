Nadal Vs Schwartzman Live: How To Watch French Open 2021? Nadal Vs Schwartzman Prediction

World No. 3 Rafael Nadal will go up against World No.10 Diego Schwartzman in the third French Open 2021 quarter-final. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) on Monday, June 9, from Court Phillippe-Chatrier. Here are the Nadal vs Schwartzman live streaming details, how to watch French Open 2021 live in India, the Nadal vs Schwartzman prediction and the head to head stats for the match.

The @atptour final 🎱



🇷🇸 Djokovic vs Berrettini 🇮🇹

🇪🇸 Nadal vs. Schwartzman 🇦🇷

🇩🇪 Zverev vs. Davidovich Fokina 🇪🇸

🇬🇷 Tsitsipas vs. Medvedev 🇷🇺#RolandGarros — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2021

French Open 2021: Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman match preview

Having been handed one of the toughest QF draws in the Men's singles section, Argentina's Diego Schwartzman will hope to pull off the herculean task of defeating Rafael Nadal at the French Open. After a slow start to this year, 20-time Grand Slam champion, 13-time French Open winner and current 4-time defending champion, Rafael Nadal has looked undefeatable in Paris this year. Coming into the Slam with title wins in Rome and Barcelona, the Spaniard has won each of his matches without dropping a single set, in fact rarely giving up more than 3 games in a set.

As he tries to create history by winning his 21st Slam, young Diego Schwartzman will be hoping to create his own sort of history by becoming just the third person to ever defeat Nadal at the French Open. Having last played Nadal at the Roland Garros semi-finals last year and gone down in straight sets, the youngster will hope to get a much different result this time around. With straight set wins in all his games so far and a title at the Argentina Open, Schwartzman will have a lot of confidence going into this. If he gets through, it will be his second French Open semi-final appearance.

French Open 2021 quarter-final schedule and results

Men's Singles

Alexander Zverev d. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Stefanos Tsitsipas d. Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini, 11:30 PM IST, June 9

Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman, 5:00 PM IST, June 9

Women's singles

Tamara Zidanšek d. Paula Badosa

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova d. Elena Rybakina

Coco Gauff vs Barbora Krejčíková, 2:30 PM IST, June 9

Maria Sakkari vs Iga Świątek, 3:45 PM IST, June 9

French Open live stream in India? Where to watch Nadal vs Schwartzman live

The Nadal vs Schwartzman match will be available and telecast live on the Star Sports Select 1/2 channels in India. For fans wondering how to watch French Open 2021 live in India, some games of the Slam should be available on the Disney+Hotstar website and app with a subscription. French Open 2021 updates and live scores will be available on the social media handles and website of the tournament as well as on the ATP and WTA social media/websites.

Rafael Nadal vs Schwartzman h2h record

This will be the 12th career singles meeting between Rafael Nadal and Diego Schwartzman. The current Nadal vs Schwartzman h2h record stands at 10-1 in favour of the Spaniard. While Schwartzman, with his sole win against Rafa at the Italian Open 2020, proved that he has it in him to defeat the World No.3, his record against the King of Clay has otherwise remained poor. With five of their six clay court encounters having gone Nadal's way, the match should be an easy one for the senior player.

Rafael Nadal vs Schwartzman prediction

With the massive head to head advantage, much higher ranking and good form this year, we predict a straight-set win for Rafael Nadal this game.

Image Credits: French Open/ATP Tour Twitter