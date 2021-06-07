Nadal Vs Sinner Live: How To Watch French Open 2021? Nadal Vs Sinner Prediction

World No.3 Rafael Nadal will go up against Italy’s Jannik Sinner in a Round 4 match of the French Open 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (4:00 PM local time) on Monday, June 7, from Court Phillippe-Chatrier. Here are the Nadal vs Sinner live streaming details, how to watch French Open 2021 live in India, the Nadal vs Sinner prediction and the head to head stats for the match.

The Men's Sweet 1️⃣6️⃣



🇷🇸 Djokovic vs. Musetti 🇮🇹

🇮🇹 Berrettini vs. Federer 🇨🇭

🇪🇸 Nadal vs. Sinner 🇮🇹

🇦🇷 Schwartzman vs. Struff 🇩🇪

🇩🇪 Zverev vs. Nishikori 🇯🇵

🇪🇸 Davidovich Fokina vs. Delbonis 🇦🇷

🇬🇷 Tsitsipas vs. Carreno Busta 🇪🇸

🇨🇱 Garin vs. Medvedev 🇷🇺#RolandGarros — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 5, 2021

French Open 2021: Rafael Nadal vs Jannik Sinner match preview

After a slow start to this year, 20-time Grand Slam champion, 13-time French Open winner and current 4-time defending champion, Rafael Nadal has come back to his adopted home, Paris. It's been an interesting year for the World No. 3, who has managed to follow up his surprise quarter-final exit at the Australian Open earlier in the year with impressive title wins in Rome and Barcelona. Looking to extend the Nadal French Open record to even more epic proportions, the Spaniard will face a major test with Jannik Sinner.

Meanwhile, World No.19 Jannik Sinner has had a revelatory few years on the circuit, capturing the attention of fans as a potential future top 10 player. Hoping to pull off the biggest upset at the French Open 2021 by going through to the quarter-final, the 19-year-old will hope to take inspiration from his title win at the Adelaide International and his finals run at Miami. Looking to equal his best run at the French Open, Sinner has defeated local boy Pierre-Hugues Herbert, compatriot Gianluca Mager and Mikael Ymer so far in the series.

French Open live broadcast India? Where to watch Nadal vs Sinner live

The Nadal vs Sinner match and French Open live broadcast in India will be available and telecast live on the Star Sports Select 1/2 channels in India. For fans wondering how to watch French Open 2021 live in India, some games of the Slam should be available on the Disney+Hotstar website and app with a subscription. French Open 2021 updates and live scores will be available on the social media handles and website of the tournament as well as on the ATP and WTA social media/websites.

Rafael Nadal vs Sinner h2h details

This will be just the third career singles meeting between Rafael Nadal and Jannik Sinner. The current head-to-head between the two players stands at 2-0 in favour of the Spaniard. The last match between the two came at this year’s Rome Masters while the first came at the French Open 2020 quarter-final. Nadal won both encounters in straight sets.

Rafael Nadal vs Sinner prediction

With the massive head to head advantage, much higher ranking and good form this year, we predict a straight-set win for Rafael Nadal this game.

Image Credits: Rafael Nadal and ATP Tour Twitter