Naomi Osaka Avoids Walking On On-court Signage, 'superstitious' Act Takes Fans By Surprise

Naomi Osaka's comeback to tennis after a break began on a winning note as she entered the Round 2 of the ongoing Australian Open tennis tournament. The Naomi Osaka vs Camila Osorio Serrano match saw defending champion Osaka beat her opponent in straight sets i.e 6-3, 6-3 to make her way into the next round. While the Japanese star had an easy outing in the opening match, that did not stop her from trying to create some luck for herself.

Naomi Osaka reveals her superstitious act during the Australian Open

During the first round match, Noami Osaka was seen trying to be cautious about avoiding stepping on the "Melbourne" signage on the court. Throughout the match, she was seen hopping over it and even redoing her steps if she had accidentally, ever-so-slightly touched it.

When being asked about the superstitious approach during the match, Naomi Osaka during the post-match presentation said, "Every time I've come here, I really don't like stepping on the lines or the Melbourne logo in the back. I'm not really sure why that developed. I would say that most athletes have very strong superstitions. It could be one thing, it could be two things. For me it's definitely the lines and the logo."

Naomi Osaka vs Ash Barty clash on the cards

Naomi Osaka easily passed her opening round at the Australian Open and is on collision course to face against World No 1 Ash Barty in the fourth round. When Osaka was questioned about Barty clash in the fourth round, the defending champion while speaking during the press before her opening round match said that “I’m the type of person that I don’t look at the draw. I look only at the person I’m going to play. I was literally out somewhere yesterday and someone told me about Barty. Don’t tell me about anything past that – I’m just trying to get past the first round.”

Ash Barty enters the tournament with the weight of the entire crowd on her shoulders to win a first Australian Open. She does not have much competition in her route to the final except for Osaka in the fourth round and Coco Gauff or Barbora Krejcikova in the semifinals.

