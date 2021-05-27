Naomi Osaka Boyfriend: Tennis Star's Rapper Boyfriend Didn't Know She Played Tennis

In a few years, Naomi Osaka has made herself at home in everyone's hearts. She has bagged four Grand Slam titles and is without a doubt one of the best tennis players in the world. Her boyfriend, however, remained unaware of her being a tennis star until after he started dating her.

Naomi Osaka boyfriend: Who is Naomi Osaka dating?

As of now, the 23-year-old tennis star is dating Cordae Amari Dunston – mostly known as Cordae. While Naomi Osaka Cordae have been dating for quite some time now, Cordae was not really aware of Osaka's tennis fame. "It's not my sport," the Grammy-nominated artist said during an interview. "If you asked me about tennis, before being immersed in it because of Naomi, I could only give you Venus and Serena Williams, you know? Because they're just a part of the culture."

Later, the rapper even admitted that he felt out of place during the 2019 US Open. "I don't know if I ever told Naomi this or not, but I felt really out of place. Like, that was my first time being in an environment like that in my entire life," he said while talking to GQ. He added that it was his first tennis match, and he went to schools where the majority of the kids were Black. As a result, it was "weird" for him to be in that space.

Cordae, a rapper, moved to LA after college for his career. He released mixtapes as a teenager, going by the name of "Entendre". He worked on raps as a hobby till 2018, slowly gaining interest later. He was a TBN collective member and was "YBN Cordae" while with them. Last year, he was nominated for Best Rap Album at the Grammys.

Is Naomi Osaka in a relationship? How did Naomi Osaka meet Cordae?

The couple, per reports, met in 2019. They dated in secret for around a year, before going for a date at a LA Clippers game. "I just remember seeing that there were so many people who wanted to take a picture with him," Osaka said about their first date. " And I just thought it was really cool how friendly and welcoming he was with everyone".

Osaka also revealed that she has been on tour with Cordae, which was like a fun adventure for her. Since then, Osaka has been introduced to a lot of older music by Cordae, which she said was interesting about him, "He knows the whole catalogue of everyone," she said. "I feel like the knowledge that he has about his craft and his passion is so much more vast than mine".

It’s Naomi Osaka walking infront of her billboards while wearing Cordae’s record label @hilevel merch for me!! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qkgXior7oN — UnapologeticAyesha (@AyeshaAlerts) May 21, 2021

Cordae also spoke about them keeping their relationship private, and how they rarely post intimate moment which they consider sacred. "A relationship is really a sacred thing. Once you let outside influences get into it, it becomes less sacred".

