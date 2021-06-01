Naomi Osaka Diet: Tennis Star Answers Fan Queries By Revealing Her Favourite Foods

After a bit of a slow start to her Grand Slam career, Japan's Naomi Osaka became a household name with her dramatic US Open 2018 win over Serena Williams. Since then, the reticent and shy tennis player has turned into not just an extremely fierce player, who has won four-Grand Slams and topped the WTA rankings at No. 1, but also a passionate supporter of causes close to her heart. In getting to this level, we see just exactly what changes Naomi Osaka's diet went through as the World No. 2 became a force to be reckoned with.

One of the first - and perhaps funniest - pieces of information we have about Naomi Osaka's diet comes from a quote the 23-year-old gave following her win over Serena Williams at the US Open 2019 - her first Grand Slam title. In a post-match interview at the event, Osaka joked that she had become superstitious about her pre-match meals before the big final and credited it with having something to do with her eventual win.

“It’s super weird, I have this story. Last night – well, for the past three weeks I’ve been eating Japanese food on the day before my match. And yesterday, I decided to eat Greek food. So, then, I went to sleep and I woke up, and [Tsitsipas] had beat Nadal, so I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe this is a sign. Maybe I should keep eating Greek food,'” Osaka said, giving fans a little insight into her rituals before stressful games.

Besides this, as is expected from a top-level athlete like Osaka, the tennis ace eats a perfectly balanced and healthy diet with as much emphasis on fresh and organic food as possible. Reports suggest that she regularly consumes what is referred to as a 'rainbow bowl’ - a bowl of food containing fruits and veggies that make up all the colours of the rainbow. This is thought to be the simplest way to ensure that your body receives all the nutrients and minerals it needs to stay healthy.

During tournaments and workouts, Osaka turns to vegetable and fruit smoothies made from coconuts, berries, greens and other things to keep her energy levels high and remain hydrated. She is also said to prefer light breakfast foods like avocados and bagels and sticks to boiled chicken, vegetables and eggs on match days. Her favourite cheat mean is green tea ice cream, which she says she likes to eat in celebration of her victories, although sparingly.

Taking to social media earlier this month, World No. 2 Naomi Osaka announced her decision to forego the mandatory post-match press conferences at the French Open 2021 owing to mental health concerns. After receiving almost no support and being threatened with expulsion, a post was shared on the Naomi Osaka Instagram and Twitter handles, stating that the 4-time Grand Slam champion would be withdrawing from the Slam altogether. The language of the post also sparked off rumours of a possible sabbatical for Osaka ahead of Wimbledon.

