Naomi Osaka In Tears After Being Heckled During Second Round Indian Wells Defeat; Watch

Former women's singles world number one Naomi Osaka was in tears due to the heckling she faced during her Round of 64 loss at the Indian Wells tournament on Sunday.

The Japanese star lost 6-0, 6-4 to 21st seed Veronika Kudermetova, in a match where she failed to convert any of her four break point opportunities and managed to win only 57% of the points on her first serve.

Naomi Osaka heckled at Indian Wells by a fan

While a post-match interview on the court usually takes place for the winner, four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka had requested for one to explain why she got emotional on the court after a fan in the crowd heckled her. After someone from the crowd told her, 'you su**,' the Japanese ace said in her post-match interview while holding back tears, "I've been heckled before and it didn't really bother me. But being heckled here. I've watched a video of Venus and Serena getting heckled here and if you've never watched it, you should watch it. And I don't know why, but it went into my head and got replayed a lot."

A tearful Naomi Osaka after a fool fan heckled her vs Veronika Kudermetova #BNPPO22 pic.twitter.com/NkM7MoRwD4 — Andrew Jones (@TWDTV1) March 13, 2022

The 24-year old ended her comments by congratulating Veronika Kudermetova for the win and thanking the many of the crowd that rallied behind her during the match. As for the heckling that Venus and Serena faced, Osaka was referring to an incident from 2001 when the latter was playing the finals against Kim Clijsters and got booed during the match. Venus was also subjected to boos, with her father Richard going as far as stating that he faced racial abuse as well. As a result, the Williams sisters boycotted the tournament for 14 years.

The Indian Wells tournament was only the third competition that Osaka was competing in since she took a break in September. She had taken an indefinite break last year after she was knocked out of the US Open in the third round, having won the competition a year prior. That break was the second of the year after she withdrew from the French Open due to mental health struggles and her unwillingness to appear in mandatory press conferences as a result.

Since her loss at the US Open last year, the 24-year old has competed at the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set 1 tournament, where she made it to the semis before being forced to withdraw due to an abdominal injury. After that, she also competed at the Australian Open, where she was eliminated in the third round by Amanda Anisimova in three sets.

Image: AP