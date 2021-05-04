Naomi Osaka Opens Academy In LA With Nike And Laureus Sport; More Details Revealed

In August 2020, Naomi Osaka announced 'Play Academy,' a paid partnership with Laureus Sport for Good and Nike with the mission to help young girls receive more opportunities to benefit from play and sport. This project began in Japan and is now expanding to Los Angeles and Haiti. Here are all the details of Naomi Osaka academy and her net worth.

Naomi Osaka academy

Play Academy's mission is close to Osaka's heart as she has a transcontinental heritage that has shaped her views on sport, race and gender equality. Osaka is keen on championing these causes in communities she knows and is deeply connected with. The tennis ace began her career in Japan, where she was born, and continued to Los Angeles and Haiti, where she currently lives and where her father is from, respectively.

Osaka's academy will partner with local sport-based organizations to help encourage young girls' participation in play and sport. For example, in Los Angeles, Play Academy will collaborate with organizations that focus on the partnership of young girls from Black, Asian and Latino communities. Meanwhile, in rural Haiti, Play Academy will partner with GOALS Haiti, a grassroots organisation that works to advance youth leadership through education and soccer to create stronger communities. Osaka announced this partnership on her official Instagram handle:

Caitlin Morris, Nike VP, Social & Community Impact, explained the motivation behind the paid partnership. "The beauty of Play Academy is that it reflects all of the communities where Naomi has a personal connection. We share her belief that play is for everyone. Young girls in places like Los Angeles and Haiti may have different social and cultural reasons for why play and sport have been difficult to access, but in the end, they all need an opportunity to play – as well as authentic role models like Naomi, who fully embrace who they are and what they believe in," said Morris.

Naomi Osaka net worth

Naomi Osaka, who has been a longstanding role model for young girls, epitomises that girls are capable of making their mark in the field of sports. As a result of her immense popularity, Osaka has bagged a number of sponsorships that has seen her accumulate a staggering amount of wealth. According to Forbes' 2020 Celebrity 100 list, Naomi Osaka net worth is $37.4 million, making her the richest sportswoman in 2020. The current world number two has earned more than $30 million off the court thanks to signing deals with brands such as Nike, Nissan and MasterCard.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.