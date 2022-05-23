Naomi Osaka Says She Might Skip 'exhibition' Wimbledon After Ranking Points Decision

Former world number one and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka seems to have made up her mind about not competing at this year's Wimbledon tournament, which will not have any ranking points on offer. The Japanese ace referred to this year's competition as an 'exhibition' after ATP and WTA decided to not issue any points to the players because of the All England Club's refusal to accept Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in it.

Is Naomi Osaka playing Wimbledon 2022?

While Naomi Osaka appreciated the intention of now permitting Russian and Belarusian players from competing at Wimbledon 2022, she believes that the tournament not offering points for competing will not give her the motivation to compete at her best. "The intention of this measure was good, but the execution is all over the place," she said.

Meeting a four-time Grand Slam Champion in the first round?@AnisimovaAmanda says challenge accepted 💪#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/b8Ndu3rk9m — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 23, 2022

The Japanese tennis ace explained, "I feel like if I play Wimbledon without points, it's more like an exhibition. I know this isn't true, right? But my brain just like feels that way. Whenever I think like something is like an exhibition, I just can't go at it 100%. I didn't even make my decision yet, but I'm leaning more towards not playing given the current circumstances." Osaka also skipped last year's Wimbledon event, a Grand Slam tournament where she has failed to get past the third round.

Osaka went on to reiterate her competitive stance by adding, "I would say the decision is kind of affecting my mentality going into the grass. I'm not 100% sure if I'm going to go there. I would love to go just to get some experience on the grass court, but at the same time I'm the type of player that gets motivated by seeing my ranking go up."

Naomi Osaka suffers first-round French Open 2022 exit

While Naomi Osaka continues to contemplate about participating in this year's Wimbledon tournament, the Japanese tennis ace did not have the best of runs at the French Open 2022 as she suffered a first-round exit to Amanda Anisimova on Suzanne Lenglen court.

The 24-year-old was defeated 7-5, 6-4. With the Japanese tennis ace having taken several breaks to protect her mental health recently, she has seen her ranking drop to 38.