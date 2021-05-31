Naomi Osaka Threatened By French Open Of Rare Disqualification Despite 1st Round Win

World No. 2 Naomi Osaka's future at the French Open 2021 came under a shadow of doubt even as she breezed past Romania's Patricia Maria to make it to Round 2 of the tournament. The Japanese star's decision to boycott all post-match press conferences at the Slam - a compulsory part of players' contracts - has attracted a fair bit of controversy, with most players, including Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic saying that while they understand Osaka's decision, they do not support it. An unheard-of move, the Naomi Osaka media ban has stumped French Open officials whose reaction to it has also received its fair share of scrutiny.

Naomi Osaka French Open run may end if media ban continues

Citing mental health issues and a need to not let the media sow seeds of doubt in her mind before big matches, Naomi Osaka announced on May 26 that she would not be partaking in any post-match press conferences at the French Open 2021. Instead of freeing her from the tension of excessive media attention - the initial aim of the media ban - the move seems to have put Osaka right in the middle of a furious media storm instead. With some support but mostly opposition from professionals, Osaka will now be under tremendous pressure to make her move count.

Having never made it past the third round at Roland-Garros, Japanese star Naomi Osaka looks poised to make it to her first French Open quarter-final, perhaps even a first final. However, with her decision to boycott media interactions at the Slam this year, the Naomi Osaka French Open run could be dramatically cut short once again. After prompting some hate on a now-deleted tweet aimed at the four-time Grand Slam champion, the organisers at the French Open remarked: “As might be expected, repeat violations [like the one Osaka plans to carry out] attract tougher sanctions including default from the tournament."

Not just the committee at Roland-Garros, but majors like Wimbledon and the US Open, have also taken preemptive stances on the Naomi Osaka media ban, writing that "the trigger of a major offence investigation could lead to more substantial fines and future Grand Slam suspension.” While the official statement maintained that “the mental health of players competing in our tournaments and on the Tours is of the utmost importance to the Grand Slams”, the aforementioned tweet, praising players who attended their press conferences is a stunning example of how conversations like this are not at the top of RG's agenda.

Taking the example of Serena Williams' breakout post her loss at the Australian Open, Osaka's decision to forego media scrutiny may be understandable. Having defeated Romanian Patricia Maria Tig 6-4, 7-6 in her first-round match on Sunday and paying a hefty $15,000 fine for skipping the post-match news conference, Osaka will now meet Romania's Ana Bogdan in Round 2. Here's how she reacted to the French Open's thinly veiled threats to disqualify her:

anger is a lack of understanding. change makes people uncomfortable. — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) May 30, 2021

