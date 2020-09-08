Naomi Osaka Vs Shelby Rogers Live Stream, US Open 2020 Women's Singles QFs Preview

No. 4 seed Naomi Osaka is all set to face Shelby Rogers in the US Open 2020 quarterfinals on September 9. The former US Open champion will play America's Shelby Rogers at the Artur Ashe Stadium at 4:30 am IST. This will be Rogers' first US Open quarterfinal and just her second Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance. This inexperience may come in handy for Osaka who won her first Grand Slam title at the tournament in 2018.

A little luck and a lot of fight!

QF next 👀🇺🇸🤗 https://t.co/DvH2POYp3b — Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) September 7, 2020

US Open 2020 quarterfinals: Naomi Osaka vs Shelby Rogers preview

Naomi Osaka has had a fairly successful year. She started 2020 with a semi-final appearance at the Brisbane International, where she lost to Karolina Plíšková despite winning the first set. Her worst performance was at the Australian Open where she was the defending champion. Osaka faced a shock round three defeat to the unseeded Coco Gauff. '

After being out of the arena due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Osaka returned in full strength at the Cincinnati Masters. After defeating E. Mertens in the semi-final, Osaka set up a final against Victoria Azarenka. However, she had to pull out of the match due to an injured left hamstring, handing Azarenka the title. At the US Open so far, she has defeated Japan's M. Doi, C. Giorgi, M. Kostyuk, and 14th seed A. Kontaveit to reach the semi-final.

Osaka will have bittersweet memories of the US Open, having won her first Grand Slam here in the controversial 2018 final against Serena Williams.

Shelby Rogers meanwhile, has booked herself her first Grand Slam quarterfinal since 2016, where she reached this stage at the French Open. On her way to the quarterfinal, she has defeated I. Khromacheva, E. Rybakina, M. Brengle, and the No. 6 seed Petra Kvitova. Rogers has a surprising 3-0 lead over Naomi Osaka in the pair's head-to-head and has never lost a set against her more fancied opponent. However, it is noteworthy that their last meeting came in 2017 before Osaka really hit her stride.

Naomi Osaka vs Shelby Rogers: US Open 2020 live stream in India

The Naomi Osaka vs Shelby Rogers US Open 2020 quarterfinal will be televised live in India on Star Sports Select 1/2 on September 9 at 4:30 am IST. US Open live streaming in India will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app. Naomi Osaka vs Shelby Rogers live scores will be available on US Open 2020's official website as well.

