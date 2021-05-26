Naomi Osaka's Net Worth Set To Rise Massively Thanks To Nike; More Details Revealed

Naomi Osaka has once again made another deal with Nike having made one a few weeks back. Previously, Osaka announced 'Play Academy,' a paid partnership with Laureus Sport for Good and Nike that helps young women achieve their dreams of making a career in sports. However, this time, the Naomi Osaka Nike deal is set to help her net worth rise massively. Here are the details of her Nike deal and the impact it will have on her net worth.

Naomi Osaka Nike deal details

Naomi Osaka, who has partnered with Nike since 2019, has now added a second Nike collection to her massive portfolio. The collection includes both on-court and off-court apparel. This Naomi Osaka Nike deal is reportedly part of the staggering $10 million per year deal she has with the brand.

How will Naomi Osaka net worth change after the Naomi Osaka Nike deal?

With more and more brands rushing to partner or endorse Noami Osaka, the world's highest-paid female athlete is steadily also increasing her net worth. The four-time Grand Slam champion has partnered with at least 23 brands including Louis Vuitton, Tag Heuer, All Nippon Airways, Nissin Group, Nissan, among several other big names, all at the age of just 23. According to Forbes, Naomi Osaka made a whopping $37.4 million in endorsements and tournaments prizes just between May 2019 and May 2020. Moreover, the Naomi Osaka net worth also ranked her as the richest sportswoman on the Forbes' 2020 Celebrity 100 list.

While endorsements attribute a significant amount to the Naomi Osaka net worth, most of her income is a result of the jaw-dropping career earnings that she makes from the WTA Tour. According to the WTA's official website, the Japanese tennis ace has earned a staggering $19,773,132 in career prize money. Meanwhile, her year to date 2021 earnings from the WTA are $2,002,898.

Naomi Osaka ranking and fourth Grand Slam win

Naomi Osaka beat Jennifer Brady in the 2021 Australian Open finals to celebrate her fourth Grand Slam title and a second at the Australian Open. As a result of the win, Osaka climbed to No. 2 in the WTA rankings. With the French Open beginning next week, Osaka will hope to better her stellar form of winning a consecutive 14 Grand Slam matches.

