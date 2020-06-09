National Level Juniors Practice At DLTA Courts In Sanitized Environment

Young tennis players, including national level junior players from the city have started rejoining practice at the DLTA courts of RK Khanna Stadium in a highly sanitized & secured environment.

Taking proper care of the budding players are the two men at the direct charge of the courts -- DLTA director Col Ranbir Chauhan and head coach Arun Kumar.

"We are strictly following the directions and SOP given by the Sports Ministry and there is no compromise on that. The youngsters can come and practice here. We welcome them. We sanitize them and help them maintain social distancing with other players and officials. No physical touch or contacts allowed. We monitor their health and temperature and children over 10 years are only allowed to practice in batches and we allow only singles. The stadium is divided into two parts and everything strictly monitored and sanitized," Col Chauhan told Republic TV in an exclusive interview.

Head coach Arun Kumar added that players' health was paramount and as head coach of DLTA it remains his top priority. "Now that they have started coming, we are ensuring that the practice sessions are well-timed in a planned way in a sanitized manner. Youngsters do various fitness and stretching exercises before they start hitting the ball at the courts. We only allow singles. No doubles allowed. Players start coming from 6 am and practice continues till 10 am".

Republic TV caught up with some junior players -- Sanvi Ahluwalia, Harsh Phogat, Sachit Sharma and Amit Beniwal. The common refrain coming from them was they would like make the best use of this opportunity without compromising their health and were abiding by all the guidelines given by the authorities.

