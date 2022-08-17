'Need To Analyze Every Day': Rafael Nadal On Abdominal Injury Ahead Of Cincinnati Open

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal is all set to begin his campaign at the Cincinnati Open 2022 later today. The 36-year-old Spanish great earlier suffered a chronic abdominal injury at the Wimbledon Championships 2022 in the first week of July and has been recovering from the injury since. Ahead of his return to the court, Nadal revealed details about the injury, while also revealing that it needs to be analyzed every day. He will face Croatia's Borna Coric in his opening game on Wednesday.

'I need to take things a little bit easier,' says Rafael Nadal

As reported by Tennis World, Nadal said he had a small abdominal tear, which is dangerous. “The abdominal is the place that is dangerous because in every service you put a lot of effort there, so I need to take things a little bit easier and do the highs the proper way,” he explained. The World No. 3 ranked player went on to add that although things are going well for him now, he didn’t do a single serve or played any set in the last month.

“Because at the end of the day it’s more than one month without serving and without playing any set. So I need to analyze after every day that the abdominal is still OK with no feeling because, as I said, it’s a dangerous thing. But things are going well for the moment, so hopefully, I can manage to be ready," he said.

Rafael Nadal eyes win at Cincinnati, ahead of US Open 2022

Nadal pulled out of Canadian Open 2022, which concluded on August 15, but now returns to the court in Cincinnati, eyeing the ATP 1000 title. The hard court tournament serves as the preparation for the final major tournament of the year, the US Open 2022, where Nadal will have the chance to win his 23rd major title. "I’m excited. I want to play tennis again on the tour. I’m having a good season, I’m enjoying it, so I want to enjoy this week in Cincinnati,” he added while speaking on his return.

Except for the chronic injury, Nadal has enjoyed a phenomenal 2022 season so far, having already won the Australian Open 2022 and the French Open 2022. He pulled out of the Wimbledon 2022 after getting injured ahead of the semi-final, which ended his pursuit for the third consecutive Grand Slam title of the year. In his absence, Serbian player Novak Djokovic retained his Wimbledon title.

While Nadal currently has 22 Grand Slam titles to his name, Djokovic and Swiss player Roger Federer have won 21 and 20 titles to their name. Federer has been absent from the court due to an injury he suffered at Wimbledon 2021 and is expected to return later this year. On the other hand, Djokovic pulled out of the Cincinnati Open 2022 after missing last week’s Montreal Masters due to the mandatory Covid-19 vaccination protocols in Canada.