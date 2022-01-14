Netizens React To Novak Djokovic's Second Visa Cancellation In Australia

The Australian government on Friday once again cancelled the visa of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, creating doubt over his participation in the Australian Open. Alex Hawke, the Australian Minister for Immigration, issued a statement on January 14 stating that he exercised his right to cancel the visa of Novak Djokovic on the basis that it was in the public interest.

Hawke said in making the decision he carefully considered the information provided to him by the Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Border Force. Hawke added that his government is "firmly committed" to protecting the Australian borders.

Netizens turned to social media to react to the latest twist in the Djokovic visa saga. While several people spoke in support of the Serbian tennis star, some backed the Australian government for making the right decision. Here are some of the reactions to the new development in the Djokovic case.

This comes just one day after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison encouraged authorities to follow the government's policy of requiring citizens and non-citizens to be fully vaccinated or have a valid medical exemption. Reports also suggest that Djokovic might face a three-year ban from entering Australia.

Djokovic's visa controversy

Earlier, Djokovic was detained by the Australian Border Force upon landing in Melbourne. The Australian Border Force cancelled Djokovic's visa citing irregularities in his application. Djokovic challenged the decision in court, where his lawyers managed to get his visa reinstated.

Djokovic had submitted in the court that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 in December before coming to Australia which is why he did not need the vaccine. Djokovic also claimed in his travel document that he did not travel overseas before coming to Australia. However, photos and videos later showed Djokovic practicing at a court in Spain before coming to Australia. Djokovic later issued a clarification saying his agent mistakenly ticked the wrong box in the visa application.

Djokovic was all set to defend his title at the upcoming Australian Open, which is scheduled to begin from January 17 at Melbourne Park.

Image: AustralianOpen/Twitter