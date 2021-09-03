'Neutral Surface?': Djokovic Fires Cheeky Reply When Questioned About Federer And Nadal

After winning the second-round match of the US Open 2021 against Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands, Novak Djokovic came up with a bold reply to a journalist question about who among Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal is a better player on a neutral surface. Djokovic won the second-round match by defeating Griekspoor in straight sets. In the press conference after the match, Djokovic also mentioned that Nadal and Federer have pushed him to where he is now.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have won a total of 60 Grand Slams between them

Answering the question on who among Nadal and Federer is a better player on a neutral surface, Djokovic jokingly replied,

“What is a neutral surface? Is it ice, is it water? I think actually one of the best I think images that I’ve ever seen from tennis is them playing on a half-grass, half-clay court. I thought that was fantastic. Whoever came up with the idea was genius. As a tennis fan, I enjoyed that very much. Whoever won that match, you have your answer”.

On being pressed for an answer, Djokovic further added,

“It’s difficult to say who is better. Three of us, we’re all so different. We have different styles. We have different trajectories or journeys to where we are at this moment. We all had tremendous success, some more particularly on one surface, some the other surface."

Watch Djokovic's press conference after US Open Round 2 match-



In conclusion of his answer, Djokovic said,

“We do complement each other. I think the rivalry between the big three, so to say, it’s phenomenal for our sport. So the more traction, the more conversation there is around the three of us, the G.O.A.T. discussion, etc., the better in general for our sport. Yeah, I hope people still keep on talking about it”.

The big three of Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic have dominated the sports ever since they made their debuts. They have won a total of 60 Grand Slams between them. While Djokovic’s two greatest rivals in the sport are missing the hardcourt event, Djokovic is chasing his 21st major at the US Open 2021. He will now face Kei Nishikori of Japan in the third round of the major tournament.

Watch Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor US Open Round 2 match highlights-

(Image Source: AP)