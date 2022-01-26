'Never Felt I Had Advantages On Court': Nadal Opposes Shapovalov's Unfair Treatment Claims

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal has expressed his thoughts on the claims made by his Australian Open 2022 quarterfinal opponent Denis Shapovalov about the Spaniard getting preferential treatment in the court. Nadal earned a hard-fought five-set victory against Canada’s Shapolov in the quarterfinals of the season-opening major on Tuesday, January 25. Nadal won the first two sets of the match, before losing the next two and ultimately earning the victory after winning the tie-breaker. After the fourth set of the match, the Canadian was seen fuming over a lengthy off-court break by Nadal as he got indulged with the umpire in a heated exchange of words and he claimed the umpires were giving preferential treatment to the Spaniard.

Nadal denies claims about preferential treatment

Meanwhile, during the post-match press conference, Nadal had rather contrasting views about the claims made by Shapovalov. As per a report by Fox Sports, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said, “I really believe sometimes it is always in the mind that the top players get bigger advantages and honestly on the court that is not true. That is my feeling. I never felt I had advantages on the court and really believe he is wrong.”

The 2009 Australian Open winner further added that he believes an individual doesn't deserve better treatment than others on the court and he doesn’t feel he has it. He also expressed that he has huge respect for Carlos Bernades, the umpire who was questioned by the Canadian. At the same time, Fox Sports’ report also mentioned Shapovalov’s thoughts on his on-court banter with the umpire.

What prompted Denis Shapovalov to complain about Rafael Nadal?

On being asked to speak about Nadal getting preferential treatment, the Canadian said, “I mean, I think I misspoke when I said he’s corrupt or whatever I said... it’s definitely emotional but I do stand by my side,” he told reporters. I think it’s unfair, you know, how much Rafa is getting away with. I mean, I’m completely ready to play and the clock is ticking 3, 2, 1, clicking towards zero, and I’m looking at the ump, and, you know, obviously I’m going to speak up and say something”. Earlier during the match, after Shapovalov's win in the fourth set, Nadal took a length toilet break which prompted the Canadian to unleash wrath on the chair umpire.

(Image: AP)