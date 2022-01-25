Nick Kyrgios Accidentally Hits Little Boy With Ball, Consoles By Giving His Racquet; WATCH

Australian tennis duo Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis continue their dream run at their home Grand Slam as they defeated sixth seeds Tim Puetz and Michael Venus in straights sets on Tuesday to progress to the semi-finals of the men's doubles. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis were on song on the day as they hit a combined 25 aces to beat their opponents 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

While the match ended all smiles for the Australian pair, Kyrgios had a shocking moment during the match when he accidentally hit a young fan in the crowd. Following the incident, the umpire left his chair to check on the boy, with the 26-year old tennis star gifting his racket to the fan.

Nick Kyrgios accidentally hits a young fan at Australian Open

During the third game of the Australian Open men's doubles quarter-final match, Nick Kyrgios once again involved himself in unnecessary trouble following his outburst after a serve from his partner Thanasi Kokkinakis was called a let. Without control, the 26-year old smacked the ball as it came back from the return of serve and it went on to hit a young fan in the stands.

Kyrgios, who was in sheer shock when he realized what had happened, took some time to settle before heading towards the fan and giving him his racket. After the Australian consoled the child and his mother with this kind gesture, the home crowd lauded him and it was all smiles after.

Nick Kyrgios reflects on outstanding AUS quarter-final win

While speaking in his post-match interview, Nick Kyrgios told the fans, "Unreal scenes" before adding, "I'm not finished. I wanna win this thing, to be honest." The emotions were there for everyone to see as the 26-year old and his partner were all fired up during their quarter-final clash.

Having made it to their first semi-finals, it will be an extremely tall order if they are to progress further in the competition. The duo will now face third seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the Australian Open 2022 semis on Thursday, with the match timing to be confirmed at a later time.