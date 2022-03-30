Nick Kyrgios Blasts Chair Umpire In Defeat To Jannik Sinner, Poses For Selfie Later; Watch

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios once again lost his cool after receiving a point violation during his defeat at the ongoing Miami Open on Tuesday. The 26-year-old was handed a point penalty for "unsportsmanlike conduct" as he went down 7-6, 6-3 against Italy's Jannik Sinner, who advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament. After receiving the point penalty, Kyrgios got involved in a heated exchange with the chair umpire, Carlos Bernardes, and then in a complete meltdown, he smashed his racquet to receive a game penalty at the start of the second set.

'Unbelievable!'

The incident took place after Kyrgios expressed his anger over the volume of Bernardes' walkie-talkie towards the end of the first set. During the change of ends, Kyrgios shouted, "Unbelievable! It’s the fourth round at Miami - one of the biggest tournaments – and you guys can’t do your jobs. It’s embarrassing!”. He was handed a point penalty by Bernardes, who termed it as "unsportsmanlike conduct". The world No 102, still unhappy with the docked point, confronted Bernardes after the end of the second set, following which he broke his racquet in frustration.

Despite having a forgettable encounter against Jannik, Kyrgios appeared unconcerned as he posed for a selfie with a fan who had run out onto the court during the match. After the match, Kyrgios turned to official Twitter handle to blast the chair umpire and also urged the ATP to get new officials for the job. Later that evening, Kyrgios played a doubles match with partner Thanasi Kokkinakis and won the game to advance to the semi-finals of the event.

"‘You could do the job of the umpire’ - what was said to my best friend that got me ‘unsportsmanlike code violation’ at 5-3 in the first set tie break. With 100 of thousands of dollars on the line that was the decision he made because the umpires ‘feelings got hurt. GET NEW PEOPLE," Kyrgios explained himself in a tweet after the match.

Interestingly, Bernardes was the same person who was in charge of Kyrgios' controversial match with Spanish great Rafael Nadal in Indian Wells earlier this month. Kyrgios was fined $25,000 for smashing his racquet and being involved in a verbal spat during his defeat to Nadal in the match. Kyrgios threw his racquet in frustration and almost hit a ball boy on the court, and faced wild spread criticism for his actions.

Image: AustralianOpen/Instagram