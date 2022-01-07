Nick Kyrgios Criticises Treatment Of Djokovic, Says 'Novak’s Situation Is Really Bad'

Tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa was revoked on his arrival in Melbourne for the upcoming Australian Open as he failed to obtain the right visa for the medical exemption (on COVID-19 vaccination) that he was granted. The Serbian tennis star has refused to disclose his vaccination status.

Djokovic was held at the Melbourne airport overnight and was supposed to be 'removed' from the country later on Thursday but he has decided to challenge the decision by moving the Australian Federal Court. Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has now given his opinion on Djokovic's visa being cancelled and the Serbian not being vaccinated.

"Look I definitely believe in taking action - I got vaccinated because of others and for my mum's health," Kyrgios wrote on Twitter. "But how we are handling Novak's situation is bad, really bad. Do better."

American tennis player John Isner also expressed similar sentiments to that of Nick Kyrgios saying that what Djokovic is going through is not right. "What Novak is going through right now is not right. There’s no justification for the treatment he’s receiving. He followed the rules, was allowed to enter Australia, and now he’s being detained against his own will. This is such a shame," Isner wrote on Twitter.

Nadal feels sorry for Djokovic but feels it could have gone another way

Rafael Nadal was of a different opinion than Kygrios and Isner and said that he feels sorry for Novak Djokovic but added that the Serbian tennis star knew about the rules and regulations well in advance. While not being vaccinated is not an issue in the tennis arena so far, Australia has strict COVID-19 regulations and laws are in place to deny entry for people who have not been vaccinated.

"I think if he wanted, he would be playing here in Australia without a problem. He went through another - he made his own decisions, and everybody is free to take their own decisions, but then there are some consequences. Of course, I don’t like the situation that is happening. In some way, I feel sorry for him. But at the same time, he knew the conditions a lot of months ago, so he makes his own decision," said Nadal.

(Image: AP)