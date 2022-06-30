Nick Kyrgios Feasts On Sushi In Fiery Wimbledon Presser, Defends Spitting At Fan Post Win

Nick Kyrgios is no stranger to controversies both on and off the tennis court. The Australian is known to land himself in trouble whether it be arguing with the chair umpire or having a spat with his rival players. Kyrgios was at his antics yet again during the Wimbledon press conference following his victory in the 1st round.

Wimbledon takes dig at Nick Kyrios over sushi incident

The official media handle of Wimbledon posted a video online in which Nick Kyrgios is seen entering the press conference room with sushi and then eating it in front of the press after his opening encounter victory. Normal it is unusual for any player to eat food during a press meeting but the Australian did not shy away from doing such antics.

Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon's 2022 campaign started with a hard-fought win over Britain’s Paul Jubb. The Australian won the match 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 7-5. However, what made the Nick Kyrgios vs Paul Jubb match more interesting was Kyrgios spitting in the direction of a spectator after claiming that he said was hassling him. Kyrgios while shedding more light on the incident involving the fan said “In the direction of one of the people disrespecting me, yes. I would not do that to someone who was supporting me,” Kyrgios responded when asked about claims that he spat at fans".

He further said, “I didn’t say anything to the crowd until they started just every time I came down to the far end, people just going. It’s just I don’t know if it’s normal or not. Just pure disrespect, just anything. Someone just yelled out I was s**t in the crowd today. Is that normal? No. I just don’t understand why it’s happening over and over again".

Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios hits back at umpire

Besides getting into a spat with a fan for being disrespectful the 27-year-old also argued with the line umpire during the match calling him a “snitch”. While shedding limelight on the incident Nick Krygios referred to the line judge to be an “old man” with a weak vision. He said, " No, I said most of the umpires are older, and I just don't think that's ideal when you're playing a sport of such small margins. Factually people that are younger have better eyesight. Do you not think that's appropriate? When you're playing a sport for hundreds and thousands of dollars, do you not think that we should have people that are really ready to call the ball in or out?”