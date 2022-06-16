Nick Kyrgios Fumes At Umpire Over Time Violation Warning; 'Waited So Many Times For Nadal'

Australian tennis sensation Nick Kyrgios found himself in the headlines yet again for losing his cool on-court during a match. Kyrgios picked up a 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 win against World no. 6, Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 16 of the Halle Open 2022, where he also sent a furious rant towards the umpire in the middle of the match. He was angry at the chair umpire Timo Janzen after being judged to have kept Tsitsipas waiting to serve.

The 27-year-old then sat down and opposed the decision, demanding the tournament supervisor be called before the play resumed. He said that he was one of the fastest players in the world and could be heard saying that the 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal does it all the time. "This happens every match, I've waited so many times for Rafa (Nadal)," the Aussie star said.

Earlier in the match, Kyrgios received a code violation for hammering his racquet repeatedly on the side of his court-side seat and smashing it. Despite the incidents, the Aussie went on to win the final two sets and end up on the winning side. Following the win, Kygrios admitted that he was close to giving up on the match, but his team helped him advance into the quarter-final clash.

Nick Kyrgios thinks time warning by umpires was unnecessary

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, speaking in the post-match interview, Kyrgios said, “My team. My girlfriend, my physio, my best friend, my manager, they just kept me in it, got me over the line”. He also shed light on his furious rant towards the chair umpire and revealed that he feels his time warning was only for show.

“At times, I felt like giving up, frustrated, and Stef was rolling but, I don’t know, they somehow dug me out of a hole. Umpires, I don’t think they understand ... Everyone here in Halle was looking forward to seeing me and Stef play, they [umpires] just want to be relevant. The match was going fine, the crowd was enjoying it - it was completely unnecessary,” Kyrgios said.

On being asked if he had difficulties staying focused, Kygrios denied it and said, “As you can see from the scoreboard, I focused pretty well. Lost the first set, and regained my focus and got it done”. He will now face Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarter-final of the Halle Open 2022 on Friday.

(Image: AP)