Nick Kyrgios May Withdraw From Olympics Again Post Injury, AOC Ready To Back His Decision

Nick Kyrgios latest injury during his third-round singles match at Wimbledon has cast doubt over his participation in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The Australian was facing Felix Auger-Aliassime before being forced to retire due to a strained abdominal muscle. The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has come out with a statement over the participation of the tennis star at the Olympic games.

AOC ready to back Nick Kyrgios decision of not playing in the Olympics

Kyrgios returned to the tennis court after a long time due to pandemic however his stay at Wimbledon was short-lived. Just a couple of days back Nick Kyrgios had said that he was "tossing up options" and may opt-out of the Tokyo Games due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Australian though has made himself available for the Atlanta Open, which clashes with the Olympic tennis tournament.

After winning the second round at the Wimbledon Kyrgios in his statement had said "Ever since I was a player I wanted to compete at the Olympics but I’ve also entered Atlanta as well. I’m tossing up my options at the same time,”. However, according to the report by the Guardian, Australia’s chef de mission Ian Chesterman while speaking to the press on Monday said that they will welcome Kyrgios decision to not play Olympics.

He said “We’d still love to see Nick over at these Games. He knows he’s welcome at these Games and I would still think it’d be a fantastic outcome for tennis and our team if he was there. But I understand and respect his decision, whichever way he goes. People have to believe they can perform under these different circumstances, so Nick will make his own decisions and we’ll respect that. We have to acknowledge it’s been a very difficult lead up for all athletes". Back in 2016, Kyrgios had opted out of the Rio Olympic Games after triggering a war of words with former chef de mission Kitty Chiller.

Australia's contingent for Olympic Games in Tokyo

The Australian Olympic Committee has named the 472 athletes who will be taking part in the Tokyo Games. The team is made up of 218 men and 254 women and this year's team is the second-largest Australian Olympic contingent, compared to the 482 Australian athletes who were the part of Athens Olympic Games in 2004. Australia is also set to compete in 33 sports, including all four new Olympic sports: karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing. The track and field contingent is the largest ever assembled for an away game, with 63 athletes in total.



