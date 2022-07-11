Nick Kyrgios Opens Up On Mysterious 'drunk' Woman Who 'nearly' Cost Him Wimbledon Final

Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic scripted history on Sunday after defeating Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon Championships 2022, men’s singles final, and becoming the second player after Rafael Nadal to win more than 20 Grand Slam titles. Apart from Djokovic’s win, another incident involving the Aussie and a ‘drunk’ woman in the crowd became the talking point about the game. In the middle of the third set of the match, Kyrgios aggressively insisted to the chair umpire that a woman in the stands had been constantly distracting him.

As reported by NBC Chicago, Kyrgios wanted the fan to be removed from the match on Sunday, as she looked to be pretty drunk. Meanwhile, complaining about the drunk woman, Kygrios said, “It's the one who looks like she's had 700 drinks, bro”. Kyrgios went on to claim that the allegedly inebriated fan could have cost him the important Wimbledon final.

'There's no other bigger occasion,' says Nick Kyrgios about the drunk woman

A video of Kyrgios complaining to the umpire is currently going viral on social media, where he can be heard saying that the woman was distracting him, while he is serving in the Wimbledon final. There's no other bigger occasion. You didn't believe me, and then she did it again, and it nearly cost me the game. Why is she still here? She's drunk out of her mind in the first row speaking to me in the middle of the game. What's acceptable?,” the 27-year-old Aussie added.

"She's drunk out of her mind and talking to me in the middle of a game. She's the one who looks like she's had 700 drinks."



"She's drunk out of her mind and talking to me in the middle of a game. She's the one who looks like she's had 700 drinks."

Classic Nick Kyrgios#Wimbledon

The umpire replied to the player saying, “Nothing’s acceptable,” before Kyrgios asked him to kick the woman out then. However, it is unclear whether the fan was removed from the stadium, but Kyrgios ended up receiving a code violation for the incident. He went on to lose the match by 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3), as Djokovic went on to pick his 21st Grand Slam title and his fourth consecutive men’s singles title at Wimbledon.

A look at the penalties received by Nick Kyrgios during Wimbledon 2022

On the other hand, the Aussie lost the chance to pick his maiden Grand Slam title. He has been fined an amount of USD 14,000 after receiving two code violations, throughout the tournament. The first violation came during his first-round match against Paul Jubb when Kyrgios was fined for “audible obscenity”. At the same time, he also received a USD 10,000 fine for his unsportsmanlike behaviour during his third-round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

