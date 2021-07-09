Nick Kyrgios Pulls Out Of Tokyo Olympics; Cites Injury, Lack Of Crowds As Reasons To Quit

After retiring from the ongoing Wimbledon tournament due to injury, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has finally made up his mind of not travelling to play in the Tokyo Olympics. The announcement of the same was done by the player himself on his Twitter handle. This would be the second straight year that Kyrgios will not be part of the global event. The Australian tennis star has already sat out a majority of the 2020 season amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nick Kyrgios pulls out of the Tokyo Olympics

Explaining the reason behind skipping the Olympics, the Australian star that the thought of playing in front of an empty stadium does not feel right. The tweet was made after Olympic Organisers decided to not allow spectators into any venues in Tokyo during the games. The 26-year-old stated that playing in the Olympic Games is a dream and he will never get that kind of opportunity yet again. Kyrgios also referred to the abdominal injury being a factor in his withdrawal from the Olympic Games, which start on July 23. He wrote about not taking an opportunity from a fit Australian athlete to represent the country and will also take all the time to recover.

Following his withdrawl from Wimbledon Kyrgios had spoken about being unsure over his participation at the global event. He said "Look, I don't know about the Olympics or Atlanta just yet. If I'm to play the Olympics, I've said it numerous times, I want to do it the right way. I want to do it with full crowds, with my guests there. I want to do it when I'm able to watch other athletes do their thing. That's the Olympics for me.The Olympics, the way it's going to go on, is not the Olympics. That's not what it is for me. With these restrictions, that's not how I want to remember the Olympics either if I play it just one time. We'll see. We'll see what I do."

Tokyo Olympics to go ahead without spectators

With the new state of emergency been declared by Japoanese government after a surge in coronavirus cases, the upcoming Olympics will be held insid eempty stadium. While foreign fans had already been stopped from attending the Games, public viewings has also been cancelled and restaurants will be asked to stop serving alcohol under the state of emergency. The showpiece event was earlier postponed by a year due ot global pandemic.

Image: AP