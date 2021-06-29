Nick Kyrgios' Reaction To Gael Monfils' Stunning Tweener Leaves Fans In Splits

Gael Monfils may have failed to win a single Grand Slam title in his decade-long professional career, however, the French tennis star has ensured that fans are enthralled will his amazing tennis skills. The 34-year-old has displayed breathtaking shots in a lot of matches played in his career so far and he continued the trends during his opening round match at Wimbledon 2021 on Monday.

Nick Kyrgios reacts to Gael Monfils' stunning tweener at Wimbledon 2021

Monfils faced Australia's Christopher O'Connell in his first-round match and started the contest by going down in the first set 4-6. The Frenchman did come back to win the second set 6-2, while the third set was tied at 6-6 before the match was suspended due to darkness. The highlight moment from the first three-set came in the 3rd game of the second set which was one of the Gael Monfils top shots i.e a tweener (shot from between the legs) following a slice return from O'Connell. While the shot received applause from the fans and commentator, Australia's Nick Kyrigios did not give a great reaction. While retweeting the video of the shot, Kyrgios wrote that shot was "filthy".

This is filthy https://t.co/sndVlEaf6a — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 29, 2021

The unseeded Australian marks his return to the tennis court after being absent from the sport for almost five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 26-year-old last played in the Australian Open back in February. At Wimbledon 2021, Kyrgios will play in singles as well as in mixed doubles teaming up with Venus Williams. Recently the Australian tennis star spoke about using this trio as a vacation after spending time at home for so long. In a report published by BCC, Nick Kyrgios said, "I'm using this as a vacation. I've been in Australia now for a year and a half. I've reached a really nice level of freedom. Nothing fazes me at all anymore."

He added, "I just feel like I've got a little bit left to give to the game. I feel like a lot of people are wanting me to play. I just want to go out there and have some fun. I haven't been on a tennis court for a while. It's Wimbledon, it's the pinnacle of tennis. I'm going to get myself some strawberries and chill." The Wimbledon 2021 main draw got underway on Monday, June 28 with the final all set to be played on Sunday, July 11.

Kyrgios vs Humbert live streaming

For fans wondering how to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon 2021 in India can tune into the Star Sports Network (Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD channels). Kyrgios vs Humbert live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores of Kyrgios vs Humbert match on the social media handles of Wimbledon and ATP.

