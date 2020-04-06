Nick Kyrgios Rubbishes Myth About Roger Federer Being His Childhood Idol

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has confessed in the past about being a huge fan of 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer. The two tennis stars last met during an exhibition match to raise funds for the Australia bushfires victims and it was the Federer, who beat Nick Kyrgios in the match 7-6 (8-6). However, Kyrgios has clarifed that contrary to popular perception, Federer is not his childhood idol.

Nick Kyrgios on Roger Federer being his childhood idol

According to a report in tennisworldusa, Nick Kyrgios said that his idols were flamboyant French tennis players Gael Monfils and Jo Wilfried Tsonga although Roger Federer is a great role model. He claimed that Federer is everyone’s art of inspiration while growing up. However, Kyrgios added that the one person he would love to emulate is Jo Wilfried Tsonga, since he loves the style with which he plays. He opines that Tsonga's and his game are similar in terms of big serves, forehands and unique shots.

Nick Kyrgios set to supply food to people during coronavirus

Nick Krygios recently posted an Instagram message for informing the needy people to contact him at any time if they are short of food during the coronavirus lockdown in Australia. Nick Kyrgios, in his Instagram post, has written that the people with no earning or are running out of supply in terms of food during coronavirus can send him a private message and he will be delivering whatever food he has at their doorsteps itself. The act won him lot of support online.

Originally considered to be the 'Bad Boy of Tennis', Kyrgios has proven to be just the opposite in 2020 with his charitable acts.

