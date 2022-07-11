Nick Kyrgios Slapped With Staggering List Of Fines Including Several Wimbledon Outbursts

Australian Tennis sensation Nick Kyrgios found himself on the center stage of the Tennis world, following his crushing defeat against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles final of the Wimbledon Championships 2022. While Kyrgios went down by 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Sunday, he made headlines for his furious reaction to a drunk fan at the stands. Over the years, Kyrgios has drawn attention for his on-court behaviour as he has been fined a mind-boggling amount of £450,000.

Nick Kyrgios was fined approx. £11,500 in Wimbledon 2022

Meanwhile, out of the total amount, Kyrgios has been fined an approximate amount of £11,500 during Wimbledon 2022 alone. He was fined an amount of £8,200 for his first-round match against Paul Jubb, for spitting at a heckling fan. However, Kyrgios won that match by the margin of 6-3, 1-6, 5-7, 7-6 (7), 5-7, and advanced into the second round.

The Aussie was handed a second fine during his third-round match against World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas. During the 6-7 (7), 6-4, 603, 7-6 (9) win against Tsitsipas on July 2, Kyrgios was heard swearing at the chair umpire, which landed him a £3,300 fine. In the same match, Tsitsipas received a USD 10,000 fine for smashing a ball into the stands, which is the joint-highest single fine in the tournament so far.

A look at the other times when Nick Kyrgios was fined

Alongside the £11,500 fine at Wimbledon 2022, Kyrgios’s tally of being fined £450,000 in his career, includes past offenses, dating back to 2018. The Aussie was fined an amount of £131,000 for verbally assaulting the umpire and smashing two racquets during a bathroom break, while he faced Karen Khachanov in 2019. He was fined an amount of £15,000 in 2018, for making a gesture of sexual nature using his water bottle, during his match against Marin Cilic at Queens.

In the meantime, it should also be noted that Kyrgios received a hefty £20,790 fine and a 28-day ban for his famous outburst against Stan Wawrinka in Montreal in 2015. It was reported that Kyrgios was involved in a spat, where he said to Wawrinka that his former tennis doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis had relations with his girlfriend. As per a report by Express, Kyrgios had opened up on his fines during an appearance on the Turn Up The Talk podcast in May.

“All the fines that I get fined go to charity. That's for everyone. So every time we get fined, they're like it's going to charity. I was like, 'I don't know why you would tell me that',” Kyrgios revealed. It is pertinent to mention here that Kyrgios picked up another code violation during his Wimbledon 2022 finale match against Djokovic, where the Aussie created a ruckus on the court, asking a drunk fan to be removed from the crowd.

(Image: AP/@wimbledon/Instagram)