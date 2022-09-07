Nick Kyrgios Smashes Rackets In Violent Meltdown After Crashing Out Of US Open 2022; Watch

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios exited the US Open 2022 earlier today, after losing out to Karen Kachanov in five intense sets. The win took Kachanov through to his first major semifinal, as he will now face Casper Ruud in the semi-final of the final grand slam tournament of 2022. On the other hand, the Citi Open 2022 winner Kyrgios was evidently upset about his quarterfinal exit from the US Open 2022 and displayed his anger on the court.

Nick Kyrgios unleashes wrath on his rackets

After losing the match, Kyrgios shook hands with his opponent and the umpire, before going back to his chair and smashing his rackets on the floor. During the meltdown, Kyrgios first hit the racket that he played with, on the floor, breaking it down to pieces. He then took another racket out of his bag and proceeded to smash it as well.

Watch Nick Kyrgios' meltdown after US Open 2022 exit

A meltdown from Nick Kyrgios after losing in the US Open quarterfinal! pic.twitter.com/hUTaihlTBF — Third and Five Podcast (@thirdandfivepod) September 7, 2022

Tennis fans react to Nick Kyrgios' meltdown

However, the Australian then carried his bag and made his way out of the court, with frustration evident on his face. In his previous match in the tournament, Kyrgios went past World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 16. The Aussie picked up a 7-6 (13), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win and received much praise for his performance.

Earlier in the ongoing major tournament, the 27-year-old defeated JJ Wolf, Benjamin Bonzi, and Thanasi Kokkinakis. The video of Kyrgios’s meltdown was shared on Twitter by the Third and Five Podcast, which quickly went viral among Tennis fans on Twitter. Fans put out some interesting reactions to what Kyrgios did after he was denied a place in the US Open 2022 semi-final.

I really hope Nick learns from this. He had a great last two slams. Showed maturity. Played within himself. It was a tough loss for sure. Come back stronger. Go get it done next year! — Derek (@DFlex2123) September 7, 2022

and 2 broken rackets... but that was a good tennis match by both, and the best of the two advances — Jabari Walker=💎 (@oregonduksports) September 7, 2022

No the one who was better on the day advanced, If Nick gets his head right, he beats anybody on the tour. — Mark Robinson (@mrobinson73) September 7, 2022



Karen Kachanov vs Casper Ruud in US Open 2022 semi-final

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Karen Kachanov now heads into the semi-final, where he will face Casper Ruud. The World No. 7 ranked Norwegian player reached the semis after defeating Matteo Berrteni in the quarter-final on Tuesday. Both players have clashed once in the past, where Ruud picked a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win.

Interestingly, both Ruud and Kachanov are seeking a spot in their first US Open final. The Kachanov vs Ruud, US Open 2022 semi-final match is scheduled to be played on September 10, Saturday at 12:30 AM IST. Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev is up against Frances Tiafoe, looking to reach the semi-final, while Carlos Alcaraz faces Jannik Sinner in the quarter-final.