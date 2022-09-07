Last Updated:

Nick Kyrgios Smashes Rackets In Violent Meltdown After Crashing Out Of US Open 2022; Watch

Nick Kyrgios was seen smashing his rackets on the floor after crashing out of the US Open 2022. Karen Kachanov defeated the Aussie in five intense sets.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Nick Kyrgios

Image: AP


Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios exited the US Open 2022 earlier today, after losing out to Karen Kachanov in five intense sets. The win took Kachanov through to his first major semifinal, as he will now face Casper Ruud in the semi-final of the final grand slam tournament of 2022. On the other hand, the Citi Open 2022 winner Kyrgios was evidently upset about his quarterfinal exit from the US Open 2022 and displayed his anger on the court.

Nick Kyrgios unleashes wrath on his rackets

After losing the match, Kyrgios shook hands with his opponent and the umpire, before going back to his chair and smashing his rackets on the floor. During the meltdown, Kyrgios first hit the racket that he played with, on the floor, breaking it down to pieces. He then took another racket out of his bag and proceeded to smash it as well. 

Watch Nick Kyrgios' meltdown after US Open 2022 exit

Tennis fans react to Nick Kyrgios' meltdown

However, the Australian then carried his bag and made his way out of the court, with frustration evident on his face. In his previous match in the tournament, Kyrgios went past World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 16. The Aussie picked up a 7-6 (13), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win and received much praise for his performance.

READ | Nick Kyrgios condemns 'disgusting' fan behaviour with World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev

Earlier in the ongoing major tournament, the 27-year-old defeated JJ Wolf, Benjamin Bonzi, and Thanasi Kokkinakis. The video of Kyrgios’s meltdown was shared on Twitter by the Third and Five Podcast, which quickly went viral among Tennis fans on Twitter. Fans put out some interesting reactions to what Kyrgios did after he was denied a place in the US Open 2022 semi-final.

READ | Wimbledon fan taking legal action against Nick Kyrgios


Karen Kachanov vs Casper Ruud in US Open 2022 semi-final

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Karen Kachanov now heads into the semi-final, where he will face Casper Ruud. The World No. 7 ranked Norwegian player reached the semis after defeating Matteo Berrteni in the quarter-final on Tuesday. Both players have clashed once in the past, where Ruud picked a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win.

READ | Nick Kyrgios wades into controversy, complains about marijuana smell during US Open win

Interestingly, both Ruud and Kachanov are seeking a spot in their first US Open final. The Kachanov vs Ruud, US Open 2022 semi-final match is scheduled to be played on September 10, Saturday at 12:30 AM IST.  Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev is up against Frances Tiafoe, looking to reach the semi-final, while Carlos Alcaraz faces Jannik Sinner in the quarter-final.

READ | Nick Kyrgios beats World No.1 Daniil Medvedev to reach US Open QF for first time
READ | Who could replace Daniil Medvedev as World No. 1 after his US Open loss to Nick Kyrgios?
COMMENT