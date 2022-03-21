Nick Kyrgios Traces Ball Boy He Nearly Hit With Smashed Racket During Clash With Nadal

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios made headlines during his BNP Paribas Open semi-final match against Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal at the Indian wells on Friday last week for a variety of reasons. The 26-year-old was first involved with a heated exchange of words with a fan midway during the match and used Hollywood actor Ben Stiller to mock a fan. However, after losing the match to the 21-time Grand Slam champion in three sets, Kyrgios threw his racquet in frustration and almost hit a ball boy in the court, and faced wild spread criticism for his actions.

Watch the incident:

However, the Aussie tennis star later took to his official Twitter handle and informed him that he had traced down the ball and asked for apologies for him. He put out screenshots of his Instagram chat with the ball boy named Tei Park and asked sorry for the racket incident. Asking him if he is okay, Kygrios added that he was wondering if he can send Park a racket. The ball boy replied saying that he is completely fine and would love to get the racket. At the same time, the ball boy also added that he will of course accept the apology.

Made a new friend in the process 🤍 accidents happen but we can go out of our way to make things better 🥶👑 pic.twitter.com/G0gI5QpmBy — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) March 18, 2022

Explaining the incident to the ball boy in the chat, Kyrgios said, “Didn’t want it going anywhere near you to be honest”. Meanwhile, sharing the screenshots, the Aussie star captioned the tweet saying, “Made a new friend in the process. Accidents happen but we can go out of our way to make things better”. He shared the video of gifting the racket to the ball boy a day later and received praises from tennis fans for the same.

He was so nervous! But hopefully makes use of the racket!!! Take it easy young king ❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/nIIBaFinCR — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) March 18, 2022

"I’m human. Things happen like that," Kygrios said after the match

The incident took place after the post-match handshake when Kygrios walked to his sea and smashed the racket. It bounced and almost struck the ball boy, who was standing at the back of the court as Kygrios received both boos and cheers. As per AP, speaking about the incident after the match, Kyrgios said, “It landed a meter from my foot and skidded and nearly hit him. I’m human. Things happen like that. Obviously, it was a very misfortunate bounce. I think if I did that a million times over it wouldn’t have gone that way.”

Rafael Nadal was on his side of the court and speaking about the incident he revealed he didn’t see the Aussie tossing his racket. “I think Nick had a great attitude during the whole match in terms of fighting spirit, and of course, he has his personality, his character. Sometimes he does things that I don’t like, but I respect because of a different character, different kind of points of view, and different kind of education,” Nadal added.

Image: AP/Twitter-@NickKyrgios