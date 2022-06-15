Nick Kyrgios Vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live Stream: How To Watch Halle Open In India, UK & US?

After a tricky three-set win over unseeded Benjamin Bonzi in the Round of 32, second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will return to action in the Halle Open 2022 to face Australian tennis ace Nick Kyrgios in the last 16. The game will begin no earlier than 6.10 p.m. IST on June 15, from the Owl Arena.

Ahead of what promises to be a feisty and enthralling encounter between two of the top tennis stars, here is a look at how to watch Halle Open live in India, the UK and the US, and the live stream details of Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live stream details in India

While there will be no official telecast to watch Halle Open 2022 matches live in India, fans can use the live stream offered by Tennis TV and ATP Tour to do so. Meanwhile, fans can track the Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas clash live on the ATP's official social media handle.

How to watch Halle Open 2022 live in US?

Fans in the United States wanting to watch Halle Open 2022 matches live can tune in to the Tennis Channel, which offers the official telecasting rights in the country. The Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match will begin no earlier than 8:40 AM ET on Wednesday, June 15.

Where to watch Halle Open 2022 live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the Halle Open 2022 live can do so via Amazon Prime Video. The Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas game will begin no earlier than 1:40 PM BST on Wednesday, June 15.

How to watch Halle Open 2022 elsewhere?

Country Where to watch? Australia beIN Sports France Eurosport Canada TSN Germany Eurosport and ZDF Spain Telefonica/Movistar

Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head-to-head record

The two tennis stars have competed with each other previously on three occasions, with Nick Kyrgios leading the head-to-head record 2-1. The last time the two met was in a clash during the Laver Cup 2021 when the Greek international beat the Australian in straight sets by a scoreline of 6-3, 6-4.