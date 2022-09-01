Nick Kyrgios Wades Into Controversy, Complains About Marijuana Smell During US Open win

Nick Kyrgios has sparked controversy in the ongoing US Open 2022 after complaining to the chair umpire about "marijuana" in the stands. The Wimbledon finalist struggled to bring his best form on the court in the second-round match but ultimately won the contest 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 against Benjamin Bonzi. The 23rd seed will next face JJ Wolff in the third round.

2022 US Open: Nick Kyrios smells marijuana during match against Benjamin Bonzi

According to an express.co.uk report, following Nick Kyrgios' complaint, the chair umpire officiating the Nick Kyrgios vs Benjamin Bonzi match at the 2022 US Open was forced to warn the Louis Armstrong Stadium crowd to stop smoking. The incident happened with Kyrgios leading by a set and was 4-3 on serve in the second set. He spoke to the chair umpire, asking him to issue a warning to the crowd after claiming he had seen and smelt someone "smoking marijuana". As per the report the rules state that those attending the US Open should "refrain from smoking, as this is a smoke-free environment." Substances like marijuana are not on the list of prohibited items, however, alcohol is.

2022 US Open: Nick Kyrgios vs Benjamin Bonzi match highlights

The Nick Kyrgios vs Benjamin Bonzi tennis match saw the Australian getting off to a flying start, breaking Bonzi's serve in the first game itself. However, Bonzi broke the Australian's serve three games later which frustrated the Wimbledon finalist as he began shouting occasionally and cursing at his team between points. The first set went into tie break with Kyrigios winning five straight points to take it 7-3. The Australian broke early in the second to cruise to a 2-0 lead. Bonzi however staged a fightback by taking the third set. He did go up a break in the fourth set before Kyrgios stepped up his game, breaking his serve for a fourth time and pocketing the match.

Speaking about playing the match in an open stadium with a lot of noise, Kyrgios said “For someone that’s struggled to focus in my career, I’m really trying hard to put my head down and play point by point, try to dig myself out of some certain situations. It’s hard because there are a lot of distractions. Obviously, a lot of heckling going on as well. People are saying things. I got to be very careful with what I say these days.”