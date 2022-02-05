Tennis star Daniil Medvedev on Friday took his fans for a spin as he revealed that he went karting alongside Formula 1 stars Alex Albon and Daniil Kvyat. The Tennis star who recently missed out on the Australian Open in the finals said that he was quitting the sport in his latest post. Medvedev shared a series of pictures and videos of him from the karting event, showcasing that he was good at what he did.

Daniil Medvedev joined Formula 1 stars Alex Albon and Daniil Kvyat at a karting event earlier this week, which has now raised questions of him considering a switch in sports. Medvedev is one of the biggest names in Tennis right now as the Russian star continues to grow by the year. Earlier in 2021, he had won his first Grand Slam tournament by defeating the legendary Novak Djokovic in the final of the US Open. Following this, he reached the finals of the recent Australian Open where he eventually lost to 21 time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal.

Daniil Medvedev career shift?

Now, Medvedev is in the news again but for a different skill set. The 25-year old Tennis star is trying out his hand at kart racing and he seems to enjoy his time. Medvedev is also close to F1 racer Kvyat, who last raced in 2020, further adding doubts to fans. However, it all might be a joke as many fans noted in the comments. Several of his fans also asked Medvedev to continue with Tennis and take the top spot in the sport soon.

It is noteworthy to say that the Tennis star seemed to know what he was doing on the racing track as was seen zooming past corners on the track in a video he shared on Twitter. Meanwhile, the Russian star also made a funny comment in reply to a fan who shared his image in a racing suit claiming to be signed by the Red Bull Racing F1 team. Medvedev replied asked the F1 team, who he was going to replace among Max Verstappen and Checo Perez in the starting grid.

They broke the news early! @redbullracing….🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ Who goes @Max33Verstappen or @SChecoPerez?? 🤣👍 (in all seriousness. Respect for all these guys. Was tough today) https://t.co/z9kBdRoflb — Daniil Medvedev (@DaniilMedwed) February 4, 2022

Medvedev loses to Nadal in an epic Australian Open final

It was a gruelling finale as Nadal took on US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in the final, but the 35-year-old managed to pull off an incredible comeback from two sets down to win 2-6, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5. Medvedev gave Nadal all sorts of problems early on in the first and second set as he claimed them both. Going into the third set, both the players began from where they left off as Nadal forced Medvedev into deuce six times before the Russian finally won the first game. With the scores at 4-4, Nadal got two break points and won the second one to gain a huge advantage by serving for the set in the third. Serving for the set, he had three set points in hand but needed only one. Nadal was back in the match with a 6-4 win in the third set.

In the fourth set, Medvedev seemed to have lost his momentum as Nadal broke the Russian's serve in the third game itself. He then went on to win the set 6-4 and make an incredible comeback into the game with two sets apiece. The fifth and final was the cherry on top for tennis fans as it did not let anyone down in terms of entertainment and thrills. Both the players traded games on their service to keep the scores level until Nadal broke Medvedev. Serving for the championship, Nadal did not disappoint and ended up winning the set 7-5 and the incredible 2022 Australian Open final as well.

Image: AP/ TWITTER