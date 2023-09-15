'No Room For Three': Novak Djokovic Opens Up On His Position In The Federer-Nadal Rivalry

Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic won his 24th Tennis grand slam by defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the finals of the US Open 2023. Djokovic won the match by a margin of 6-3, 7-6 and 6-3. Djokovic will now shift to Valencia and represent Serbia in the Davis Cup 2023.

Novak Djokovic has dominated the Tennis zone in the last 7 to 8 years

The US Open 2023 was Novak Djokovic's 3rd grand slam of the year 2023

Novak Djokovic is yet to win an Olympic medal for Serbia

Novak Djokovic's massive admission about the rivalry with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic, while speaking to Tennis legend John McEnroe in a recent interview, admitted the fact that there was no space for a number three when you play against greats like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Nadal is known to be the king of clay court whereas, Federer has won the most Wimbledon titles. Novak Djokovic said:

To break the rivalry of Nadal and Federer, I kinda put myself in the mix, in a way. For Many years I felt like there was no room for three, so I had to deal with that, but it's okay, in the end of the day I accepted that kind of role as maybe the bad guy of tennis. Nadal and Federer, those two guys have really shaped my career and for me as a player, it's been a great deal. One thing I learnt from Federer is how to organize my schedule to be able to peak at the Grand Slams.

Novak Djokovic added

He was one of the first players to really take the scheduling preparations through different levels, I was inspired by that and I was taking notes with my team and I was taking a lot from scheduling, observing him and his team and how he has done about it.

Novak Djokovic will be playing for Serbia in the Davis Cup 2023, wherein he will also face Indian great Rohan Bopanna. Djokovic is one of the best tennis players in the world and his team is the favourite to win the Davis Cup.