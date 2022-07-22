'Not Sure If I Would Be Ideal Person To Train People: Nadal On Post-retirement Plans

The 2022 Tennis season has been a fantastic one for Rafael Nadal, who won the Australian Open and French Open titles. The Spaniard had to retire from Wimbledon Championships due to injury, however, he is set to make a comeback at the Montreal Masters, before heading to Flushing Meadows in hopes of winning his fifth US Open title. Currently, Nadal (22) is ahead of Novak Djokovic (21) in terms of Grand Slam titles.

Rafael Nadal on his post-retirement plans

Injuries have been Rafael Nadal's biggest enemy during his career, however, the Spaniard has time and again bounced back, which spoke volumes about his physical and mental toughness. However, the chronic foot injury and abdominal tear during the Wimbledon Championships have now raised questions about his career and whether he might choose to take it easy on himself and hang up his rackets. In an interview with Talent On Board, Nadal said "Surely one day I will be a former elite athlete, but I will always be an athlete because sport is my passion and I will practice it whenever my body allows it.”

'I don't know if I would be the ideal person to train a player': Rafael Nadal

Besides winning championships on the court, Rafael Nadal with his uncle and first-ever coach Toni also opened a training academy on his home island of Mallorca called the Rafa Nadal Academy. Post-retirement the 36-year-old has also set his sights on further committing to his Rafa Nadal Academy, though he wasn’t so sure about becoming a coach.

He said, “At the Academy, there are all kinds of players and hopefully some future Tennis star is already among us. I don't know if I would be the ideal person to train as a player... For now, I don't contemplate it, although, as the saying goes, never say I won't drink this water."

Nadal, during the interaction, also said that there would still be plenty of talent on the tour once he and his fellow Big Three stars Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer bring down the curtains on their respective career. He said “In Tennis, there has always been a generational change. We have had great stars that have been replaced by others, it is normal. Perhaps in our case what has happened is that we have been here for many years, but I am convinced that those who arrive will stay and take over,” he added.