'Not The Way...': WTA World No. 1 Iga Swiatek Withdraws From Bad Homburg Open Semi-final

The tennis world is currently gearing up for the third Grand Slam tournament of the year, the Wimbledon Championships 2023. While the qualifiers for Wimbledon kicked off earlier this week, several tennis stars completed their preparations by participating in other grass court tournaments. WTA world no. 1 Iga Swiatek was one of the top players to compete in the Bad Homburg Open in Germany.

Having won the French Open 2023 title last month, Swiatek continued her winning momentum and stormed her way into the Bad Homburg Open semi-final. She defeated Spain’s Tatjana Maria by 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in the Round of 32, before picking a 6-3, 6-1 win over Jil Teichmann in the next round. Facing Anna Blinkova in the quarter-final Swiatek dominated Anna Blinkova to pick a 6-3, 6-2 win and advance into the semi-final.

Iga Swiatek ends her campaign at Bad Homburg Open due to illness

Ahead of her appearance at the Bad Homburg Open semi-final, Iga Swiatek surprisingly withdrew from the match due to illness. As reported by AP, Swiatek apologized for her withdrawal and revealed the reason for the same. The Women's number one tennis player revealed having a fever and possible food poisoning which forced her to make the decision. But she acknowledged the fans' support in Bad Homburg and hopes to be back soon.

I'm so sorry but I have to pull out of my match today. I had a restless night because of some fever and possible food poisoning. I'm not able to perform today and I need to take care of myself. I hope I'll be fine soon. Your support in Bad Homburg was amazing, thank you. pic.twitter.com/91yaUbNU9y — Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Völkers (@badhomburgopen) June 30, 2023

She also put out a tweet after her withdrawal from the tournament.

☘️Not the way I wanted to end the tournament😔 but overall I had great time and I learned a lot in Bad Homburg. See you soon I hope!



☘️Nie tak chciałam zakończyć turniej😔, ale to był dobry czas w Bad Homburg. Dużo się nauczyłam i dobrze się bawiłam. Do zobaczenia niebawem! pic.twitter.com/xCVTEDZ9wi — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) June 30, 2023

When will Iga Swiatek begin her campaign at Wimbledon 2023?

Meanwhile, she will now be hoping to be fit on time for her first-round match at Wimbledon 2023. Swiatek enters Wimbledon Championships 2023 as the no. 1 seed, where she will face Zhu Lin in the first round on Monday, July 3.