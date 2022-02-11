'Not Trying To Cheat': Andy Murray Pleads Innocence At Rotterdam Open After Bizarre Moment

Former men's singles world number one Andy Murray attempted to plead his innocence at the Rotterdam Open after it seemed that he was perhaps trying to cheat when he requested to replay the match point despite losing it. In a bizarre moment, the Brit's cap fell down, resulting in his vision getting obstructed.

As a result, he requested the chair umpire to call a let and asked his opponent Felix Auger-Aliassime if they could replay the point. Despite the point being replayed, it made no difference to the result as Felix defeated Murray in straight sets. After defeating the 34-year old 6-3, 6-4, the Canadian will now face Cameron Norrie of Britain in the quarter-finals.

Andy Murray pleads innocence at Rotterdam Open

While returning on the match point at 40-15 down, Andy Murray faced a bizarre moment when his cap fell down and caused a hindrance. As seen in the video below, the 34-year old immediately stopped after this incident took place and made no attempt to make the return after. At this point, Felix Auger-Aliassime believed he had won the match, only for his British opponent to stop him and explain what had happened.

While speaking to Felix, Murray said, "I'm not trying to cheat!" The Canadian understood what had transpired and did not hesitate in accepting a replay of the match point. However, that bizarre incident made little difference to the match result as Felix ended up clinching victory just two points later.

Felix Auger-Aliassime praises Andy Murray after an incredible win

Instead of placing an emphasis on the bizarre point, Felix Auger-Aliassime graciously praised Andy Murray, hoping that the Brit gets back to his very best. While speaking in his post-match interview, the Canadian said, "He doesn't miss! He just doesn't miss a lot of balls. You can argue his movement or his serve isn't the same as it used to be, but it's still so good and such a high level. I hope he can keep playing well and get back to where he belongs."

Felix went on to add how Murray in fact helped him produce his best tennis, stating that he was relieved to win the match in straight sets. "From the start of the match I was ready and focused and I think that is why I was able to produce a high level from the first point," added the 21-year old. "He made me bring out my best tennis and I am really happy with the way I played and that I was able to stay ahead. [To] win in straight sets is a great relief."

