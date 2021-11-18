Novak Djokovic Agrees With Nick Kygrios Over Vaccination Status Amid Australian Open Doubt

Novak Djokovic has maintained his stance of wanting to have freedom of choice when it comes to taking the COVID vaccine. With the Australian Open set to take place in less than two months, it remains uncertain whether he would be permitted to take part in the Grand Slam event as the organizers require players to be double vaccinated.

In a recent interview, the Serbian legend responded to Nick Kyrgios' comments about vaccination after the Australian star stated why it was crucial to give players the freedom to make choices as per their beliefs.

Novak Djokovic responds to Nick Kygrios' statement

While speaking to reporters in Turin, where he is competing at the ATP Tour Finals, Novak Djokovic said, "That was unexpected knowing what was coming from him towards me in the last couple of years. But this time, I must agree with him that freedom of choice is essential for everyone, whether it's me or somebody else. Doesn't really matter whether it's vaccination or anything else in life. You should have the freedom to choose, to decide what you want to do. In this particular case, what you want to put in your body."

Nick Kyrgios recently said on his podcast that he did not believe it was right to force anyone to get administered with the vaccine as people's choices need to be respected. However, with Melbourne having been under lockdown the most amongst Australian cities, Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews believes precaution is the way to move forward. Hence, he said he would not allow any unvaccinated players to enter the country for the upcoming Australian Open.

Nick Kygrios' views over vaccination

While speaking on his podcast, Nick Kygrios said, "I just think it is so morally wrong to force someone to be vaccinated. I’m double vaccinated but I just don’t think it’s right to force anyone and say, 'You can’t come and play here because you're not vaccinated.' There are other solutions around it, [such as] to get tested every day. In the States, I know they've got rapid tests, and it's coming to Australia. It's 85% success rate, you wait 15 minutes, you get a negative test and then you’re allowed to play."