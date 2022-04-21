Novak Djokovic Allowed To Compete In Italian Open Despite Being Unvaccinated Against COVID

Novak Djokovic's decision to stay unvaccinated has stopped him from playing in various ATP tournaments. The decision to stay unvaccinated saw Novak Djokovic ATP Ranking taking a dip for some time before he regained the World No 1 spot. The Serbian has only managed to play in the Dubai event back in February and most recently returned to action at the Monte Carlo Masters, losing in his opening match to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. However, in a major breakthrough, the president of the Italian Tennis Federation has allowed Novak Djokovic to play at the Italian Open next month even if he is still not vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Italian Open: Novak Djokovic cleared to play despite being unvaccinated

Earlier Novak Djokovic couldn’t defend his Australian Open title in January after he was deported from the country for not being vaccinated. He also had to skip tournaments in Indian Wells, California, and Miami because he couldn’t travel to the United States for the same reason.

The Italian Tennis Federation president Angelo Binaghi indicated that he had discussed the issue with Valentina Vezzali, the Italian governments' cabinet undersecretary in charge of sports. While making the presentation for the Italian Open tournament which will be played between May 8-15 Binaghi said, “The rules regarding players’ participation are established by the government and the ATP."

Current entry rules for Italy require either proof of vaccination against COVID-19, proof of recovery from infection or a negative test. Djokovic says he has tested positive at least twice for COVID-19, with his last case coming in December. According to AP, after two years of reduced capacity amid the pandemic, full crowds will be allowed at the Foro Italico for the combined men’s and women’s event.

Novak Djokovic slams Wimbledon organisers for banning Russian and Belarusian players

World No 1 has slammed the Wimbledon organiser's decision to ban Russia and Belarusian players. The decision to ban players was taken due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Novak Djokovic while speaking to reporters during tennis event in Serbia said, “I will always condemn war, I will never support war being myself a child of war. I know how much emotional trauma it leaves. In Serbia we all know what happened in 1999. In the Balkans we have had many wars in recent history. However, I cannot support the decision of Wimbledon, I think it is crazy. When politics interferes with sport, the result is not good."