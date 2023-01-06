Novak Djokovic & Daniil Medvedev Exchange Praises For Each Other Ahead Of Semi-final Clash

The Adelaide International tournament is all set to feature a blockbuster clash in the semi-finals on January 7 as 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will face 2021 US Open winner Daniil Medvedev. The Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev clash will commence live at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday.

'One of them has a lot of titles': Djokovic, Medvedev praise each other

While speaking after his quarter-final win against compatriot Karen Khachanov, Daniil Medvedev heaped praise on Novak Djokovic. When asked if he would be keeping an eye on the other quarter-final clash between Djokovic and Denis Shapavalov, Medvedev replied, "One of them has a lot of titles and quite likes to play in Australia." Medvedev was making a reference to the record nine times Djokovic has won the Australian Open Grand Slam and his sheer dominance on hard courts.

While Medvedev seemed to suggest that Djokovic was the overwhelming favourite in the match, he did praise Shapavalov as well by stating, "I am going to watch their match; you never know what's going to happen. Denis is a strong player, and even if he didn't manage to beat Novak once, the moment is going to come once someday because he is such a strong player. so I am going to watch their match and prepare for the winner."

On the other hand, Djokovic explained how he has the utmost respect for Medvedev. Speaking of the kind of match he expects against Medvedev, the Serbian replied, "Hopefully [it will be] another long night. I don’t think there’s going to be too many short points tomorrow unless we both serve well. Normally when you play Daniil, you have to be ready to go the distance, physically, mentally, and game-wise."

Djokovic's praise for Medvedev did not end there as he went on to add, "He’s definitely one of the best players in the world for the past five years. He’s established himself as a Grand Slam winner and a No. 1 in the world, so he’s someone I respect a lot. We had some amazing battles over the years and I’m hoping for another good battle tomorrow."