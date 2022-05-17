Novak Djokovic And Son Lift Trophies On Same Day; Serbian Star Calls It 'sunshine Double'

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrated his sixth Italian Open triumph with the news that his son had won his maiden tennis competition. Djokovic, who won the 2022 Italian Open final against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday, revealed his son won a small tennis tournament the same day, describing it as a "sunshine double." After finishing on top, Djokovic informed the crowd at the Foro Italico stadium in Rome that his son, Stefan, was also competing in a tennis competition at the same time and wished him luck.

'It was nice to see him playing' says Djokovic

Djokovic disclosed his son had won the tournament during the post-match press conference, calling it a "sunshine double" for the family. "It was nice to see him playing," Djokovic said, adding that his son is still young and that the outcome doesn't matter. Djokovic also stated that his son should not be under any pressure or expectations, but that he will eventually do so because he related to him. The World No. 1 ranked player stated that his son is going to attract a lot of attention if he's playing tennis, particularly in Serbia.

"The journey started successfully. My son won the tournament today. I just received that news. A sunshine double today. It's a very small club tournament. Obviously it doesn't really matter. The result is secondary. It was nice to see him playing. He's only seven. I mean, he's still a child, so young. He shouldn't feel any of the pressure or expectations yet, even though he's going to because it's part of I guess his family. He's going to attract a lot of attention if he's playing tennis, particularly in our country," Djokovic said at his post-match presentation.

Djokovic also revealed that his son remained awake till late the night before, discussing his strategy with him. Djokovic said that his son was showing him his moves and playing shadow tennis, much like the Serbian star did as a kid. Djokovic's son is seven years old and won his first-ever tennis tournament on Sunday.

As far as Djokovic's match against Tsitsipas is concerned, the World No. 1 beat the Greek national 6-0(7), 7-6(5) to win his 38th ATP Masters 1000 title. Djokovic will next be seen playing in the French Open, starting May 22.

Image: AP