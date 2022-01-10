Novak Djokovic Arrested Despite Winning Appeal Against Deportation From Australia: Report

Legendary Serbian Tennis player Novak Djokovic has reportedly been arrested, following the decision by the Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly to reinstate his visa which was cancelled by the Australian Border Force upon his arrival at Melbourne Airport on Thursday, last week. The reports suggest the Australian government still plans to deport the tennis star as he will have his passport returned following a dramatic day when his federal court proceedings concluded. Meanwhile, as per a report by tennis.com, although the local media is yet to confirm if Djokovic is taken into custody, a strong police presence is believed to be there at his lawyer’s office.

Australian government pushes with its plan to deport Novak Djokovic

If Djokovic hasn’t been arrested, it should be known to the public in a short while. However, a report by The Telegraph, citing Novak’s father, stated that Serbian reporters said on Monday that the 20-time Grand Slam champion has now been arrested as the government pushes on the plans to deport him from the country. Djokovic was earlier escorted out of the immigration detention hotel in Melbourne, where he spent four nights after his visa was cancelled. The 34-year-old tennis legend is yet to be vaccinated from the Covid-19 vaccine, which doesn’t comply with Australia’s mandatory Covid-19 vaccination norms. He arrived at the Melbourne Airport on Thursday, in order to participate in the year opening major- Australian Open 2022, which begins on January 17 at Melbourne Park.

What led to Novak Djokovic getting deported from Australia?

Earlier in November 2021, the Australian Open organizers announced that it will be mandatory for all players participating in the tournament to be fully vaccinated with the Covid-19 virus. Djokovic is yet to be vaccinated and the Australian medical authorities earlier ruled a temporary exemption for the compulsory vaccination norms. The exemption can be provided to people having tested positive within six months. Thinking he has all the required documents to participate in the coveted opening major tournament of the year including the Covid-19 vaccine exemption permission, Novak departed for Australia and landed in the country last week, before getting deported.

Novak Djokovic's medical exemption from vaccination

During his court hearing against the Minister for Home Affairs, Djokovic’s court documents argued the tennis player didn’t need the vaccination proof as he had evidence proving he had been infected with Covid-19 last month. Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly also noted that Djokovic has provided the border officials with a medical exemption given to him by Tennis Australia, the organizers for the Australian Open 2022, and two medical panels, reinstating his visa. However, a written statement by the lawyers for Home Affairs Minister Karen Andres said that officials might cancel his visa for a second time as they cited the mandatory vaccination norms can only be deferred if arriving travelers who have Covid-19 with acute illness.

